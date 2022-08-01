It didn’t look like the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel were going to be able to come to an agreement for a new contract a few months ago. There were reports that Samuel was upset with what was going on in San Francisco, but it looks like that bridge is now rebuilt and they’re looking to go at it for a few more years. Deebo Samuel has agreed to a guaranteed $53.1 million contract, worth up to $73.5 million.

A season ago, there was a legit argument to be made that Deebo was one of the best players in all of football. The wide receiver and running back finished with 1,405 receiving yards for six touchdowns and also finished with 365 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns. He was sensational for a San Francisco 49ers team that played much better than many were anticipating.

Deebo Samuel’s New Contract With 49ers

Ian Rapoport broke the news about the signing,

“Sources: The #49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel are in agreement on a massive contract extension, keeping him in SF for the foreseeable future. The drama is over, the bridge is rebuilt.” “The #49ers and star weapon Deebo Samuel worked for months and get it done. He lands a huge deal — 3 year extension worth $73.5M max and $71.55M total. The guarantee is $58.1M. He’ll be 29 years old entering the last year of his deal with the potential for another massive one.”

49ers Still Have Quarterback Issues

Although the San Francisco 49ers still have some issues in terms of their next quarterback, locking up Deebo Samuel is going to make it easier for whatever quarterback they decide to go with. San Francisco can either continue playing Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance could be the guy that hears his name called.

It’s going to be an exciting year in San Francisco, but one that might be a tad different than it was a year ago.