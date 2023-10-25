NFL News and Rumors

49ers QB Brock Purdy In Concussion Protocol: Who Will Start In His Place?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. If Purdy can’t play, who will replace him?

49ers QB Brock Purdy In Concussion Protocol

Shanahan explained how Purdy started experiencing concussion-like symptoms on the plane home after the 49ers’ 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (NBC Sports Bay Area).

Shanahan said Purdy was examined on Tuesday before being placed in the protocol. It’s unknown what play or plays caused a potential concussion.

Purdy struggled against the Vikings, completing 21 of 30 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a QBR of 63.5. Down five with less than 80 seconds, Purdy threw an interception, ending the 49ers’ chances of a comeback.

After winning his first 10 regular season starts, Purdy has lost two straight games for the first time in his career.

Who Will Replace Brock Purdy If He Can’t Play?

Shanahan mentioned that Purdy has time to clear concussion protocol and play in Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it’s unlikely Purdy plays, considering no player placed into concussion protocol this season has played the same week (via Adam Schefter).

If Purdy can’t play, backup quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the 49ers.

After spending 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, Darnold signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this past offseason. Darnold beat Trey Lance for the backup role in training camp.

In five seasons, Darnold’s record is 21-34 with 11,767 passing yards, 61 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions.

Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless After Buffalo Bills Win On TNF

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Al Michaels is eight Highest Paid Sports Broadcasters In 2023
NFL Fans React To Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit’s TNF Commentating In Bucs Vs. Bills Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Ramsey
Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Challenges ESPN’s Reporting That He Will Play In Week 8
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
josh allen going against bucs on thursday night football (1)
NFL Thursday Night Football: Twitter Reacts To Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Sinking Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Highmark Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook
Jets RB Dalvin Cook Frustrated With Role: Will He Be Traded?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
NFL Week 8 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Steelers Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Ramsey
Report: CB Jalen Ramsey Will Make His Miami Dolphins Debut In Week 8
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top