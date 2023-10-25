San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. If Purdy can’t play, who will replace him?

Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy has entered concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms on the plane ride back from Minnesota pic.twitter.com/0vs5ZiEPPQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 25, 2023

Shanahan explained how Purdy started experiencing concussion-like symptoms on the plane home after the 49ers’ 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (NBC Sports Bay Area).

Shanahan said Purdy was examined on Tuesday before being placed in the protocol. It’s unknown what play or plays caused a potential concussion.

Purdy struggled against the Vikings, completing 21 of 30 passes for 270 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions with a QBR of 63.5. Down five with less than 80 seconds, Purdy threw an interception, ending the 49ers’ chances of a comeback.

After winning his first 10 regular season starts, Purdy has lost two straight games for the first time in his career.

Who Will Replace Brock Purdy If He Can’t Play?

Brock Purdy is now unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Bengals based on this trend: No NFL player placed into concussion protocol this season has played the same week. The last player to be in concussion protocol who played the same week was 2022, when Kenny Pickett had a concussion… https://t.co/vYWBmhIkoX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

Shanahan mentioned that Purdy has time to clear concussion protocol and play in Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it’s unlikely Purdy plays, considering no player placed into concussion protocol this season has played the same week (via Adam Schefter).

If Purdy can’t play, backup quarterback Sam Darnold will start for the 49ers.

After spending 2022 with the Carolina Panthers, Darnold signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this past offseason. Darnold beat Trey Lance for the backup role in training camp.

In five seasons, Darnold’s record is 21-34 with 11,767 passing yards, 61 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions.