San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold is continuing the trend of NFL players being out and about at NBA (and NHL) playoff games.

On Thursday night, he was spotted with George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers playoff game.

Darnold saw a winning effort by the Warriors who defeated the Lakers by the score of 127-100 evening the series at one game a piece.

Sam Darnold at the #Warriors game front row with CMC and Kittle. Week 1 starter 🤔 (🎩 @jasrifootball) pic.twitter.com/2035In6SIU — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) May 5, 2023

Darnold is acting the part of QB1 attending high-profile events and bonding with his Pro Bowl teammates.

It is worth noting that Darnold and McCaffrey were teammates at Carolina for one and a half seasons from 2021 until the point in the 2022 season when McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers so they know each other well.

As for Kittle, he has been on the Darnold bandwagon ever since he was signed.

He believes Darnold completes a talented quarterback roster though injuries have curtailed Lance and Purdy.

George Kittle on @BussinWTB on the 49ers quarterback room: “4 years of quarterback controversy. Let’s ride!” pic.twitter.com/Gycdwfqu7E — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 30, 2023

What Will Be Darnold’s Role On 2023 49ers Team?

Fans do not know how Darnold fits into the 49ers’ offensive plans in 2023.

There is a good chance the 49ers coaches and front office do not yet know either.

As Kittle said, the 49ers enter the fourth straight season with uncertainty about who is QB1.

Some believe Darnold is QB1 especially with Lance and Purdy coming off serious injuries.

Darnold Is Only 25

It is hard to believe Darnold is only 25 years old.

He has been in the NFL for five years.

Darnold has not lived up to the expectations of being the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, but neither has Lance who was the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Darnold did not have the benefit of being part of good teams with good coaches.

He was drafted by the New York Jets and ultimately traded to the Carolina Panthers.

If he is going to break out and be great, San Francisco is the perfect place to do it under the tutelage of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

His career completion percentage is just below 60%.

The touchdown-interception ratio is concerning with 61 touchdowns compared with 55 interceptions.

Darnold has a one-year contract with the 49ers so this is definitely his prove-it year.