49ers Still Confident About Signing Nick Bosa

One major NFL storyline from this offseason has been Nick Bosa holding out for a new deal. The San Francisco 49ers and he have not quite seen eye to eye on a new contract. However, the team remains adamant about not trading the star defensive end. They feel very confident they will soon agree to a new contract with Bosa. Time will tell though, especially since situations like this one can always change in an instant.

San Francisco 49ers Still Adamant About Not Trading Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa’s Impact for San Francisco

One can see why Nick Bosa is seeking a new deal after looking at his numbers. The 49ers did possess the best defensive unit last year, but Bosa was the major cog. After all, he already has racked up quite an impressive resume and is in the middle of his prime. The three-time Pro Bowler made his first All-Pro First Team as he recorded a league-best 18.5 sacks to go along with 19 tackles for a loss.

On top of that, Bosa also logged 48 quarterback hits, 41 solo tackles, 51 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. It is understandable why Nick Bosa is holding out for a new deal after having a career year like he had last season. However, one cannot fault the 49ers either for wanting to retain their star defensive lineman without financially handicapping the rest of their team.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch on the Situation

When asked if there was even a chance the 49ers would consider trading Bosa, John Lynch answered with a resounding “no.” Head coach, Kyle Shanahan also weighed in on the situation with some interesting comments.

“I thought it would come probably at this time, just looking at the history of those things,” Shanahan said. “And I’m really hoping it gets done. I know they’re working tirelessly at it … but hopefully we can get him in here sooner than later.”

It should be noted that Nick Bosa has not even been with the team since training camp opened on July 25th . While the team is confident a deal will be done soon, it is hard to gauge whether Bosa’s camp shares the same enthusiasm. One thing is for certain, without Nick Bosa, the stout 49ers defense would take a major hit.

