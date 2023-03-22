On March 22, 1934, the very first Masters golf tournament was played.

The Masters is officially 89 years old today, and we are celebrating by sharing five facts about the tournament.

1. Ralph Stonehouse Hit The First Ball At The Inaugural Masters

At 9:34 AM on Thursday, March 22, 1934, Ralph Stonehouse drove the first ball from the first hole to open the tournament.

The first hole at that time was today’s 10th hole.

There are 38 Days before the Masters starts and the 38th trivia in A Masters Legacy is- At 9:45 am on March 25th 1934, Ralph Stonehouse was the first man to tee off in the Masters, he finished his round with a 74. If you love the Masters, you will love this book ! pic.twitter.com/VFUD3XBaSx — Rick Grayson (@rickgraysongolf) February 27, 2023

2. Horton Smith Was The First Masters Champion

25-year-old Horton Smith won the first Masters tournament.

He followed it up with a second Masters win in 1936.

These were the only major tournaments he won in his career.

3. Jack Nicklaus Has The Most Green Jackets

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters wins with six in a 23-year span: 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986.

Masters nugget of the day. Jack Nicklaus played in 45 Masters in his career. In his first one, the field included Fred McLeod, who was born in 1882. In his last one, the field included Casey Wittenberg, who was born in 1984. Pretty incredible. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 22, 2023

His unbelievable final Masters’ win in 1986 at 42 years of age is considered one of the best moments in tournament history.

Iconic from start to finish. Jack Nicklaus' 1986 Masters win.pic.twitter.com/Qxtg3fVA4f — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 5, 2022

He won by one stroke.

4. Fred Couples 1992 Win Was Memorable For College Roommate Jim Nantz

Masters broadcaster Jim Nantz and Fred Couples were roommates at the University of Houston.

Nantz recalled how the two talked about their dream of him calling the tournament and Couples winning it.

That dream came true in 1992 with Couples winning the only major tournament in his career at Augusta.

Roommates at the University of Houston, Jim Nantz and Fred Couples share a special friendship. In 1992, Couples and Nantz came together for a Green Jacket presentation they'll never forget. Watch Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: Fred Couples at The Masters at 1PM ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/37TWLAWQgF — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 8, 2018

5. Tiger Woods Added A Lot Of Excitement

This generation of golf fans can identify with Tiger Woods wearing his signature red shirt in the last round and producing exciting Masters wins.

The first one was when he was 21 years old and beat the field by 12 strokes in 1997.

It was the first of his five Masters victories spanning 22 years.

There’s no coincidence that Tiger Woods wears a red shirt with black pants when he participates in the Masters. (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) When he wins….Red, Black and Green – Don’t get it twisted. 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 – Congrats Tiger! #themasters2019 #Tiger pic.twitter.com/rtrHPfQuJM — tahirjahi (@tahirjahi) April 14, 2019

Conclusion

The tradition and pageantry associated with the Masters’ tournament are unchanging.

Even the food concessions remain largely unchanged.

Perhaps that is comforting in an ever-changing world that fans know in early April, they can expect to see the beautiful greens at Augusta National and one golfer who will earn a life and career-changing green jacket in a ceremony involving the previous year’s champion on Sunday evening to close the tournament.

Watch the tradition continue; the Masters’ tournament coverage begins on April 6 and concludes on April 9.

