Women’s tennis is in the midst of a very interesting time.

There is rumbling of a Big 3 emerging: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina; however, there are a lot of great players in the game right now.

And there are former Grand Slam Champions expected to make their return in late 2023 and early 2024.

Here are four of those players whose return will make the game even more interesting.

1. Angelique Kerber, 3 Grand Slam Wins

35-year-old Angelique Kerber, winner of the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016 and 2018 Wimbledon, is coming back after giving birth to her first child, a daughter Liana in February 2023.

Her plan is to resume playing in events in January 2024.

Angie Kerber will make her comeback in Australia 2024: “I will return when the new season starts with the goal of playing Australian Open 2024. This includes the preparatory events in January, maybe United Cup for Germany. Returning to the Slam in Melbourne would be a dream” pic.twitter.com/3Tdlg8Zi55 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 26, 2023

2. Garbine Muguruza, 2 Grand Slam Wins

29-year-old Garbine Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam Champion with victories at the 2016 French Open and at 2017 Wimbledon.

Garbiñe Muguruza will return to tennis in 2024: “I think it’s good to stop but it’s not a definitive goodbye. I want to prepare myself to come back, when I’m ready I’ll go back to the courts” When asked about her goals, she said: “US Open. Australian Open. Olympic medal.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/myFdHZ2fQo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 6, 2023

Muguruza took time away from the game but is clearly not finished and is setting her sights on the 2024 Olympic year for a return.

3. Naomi Osaka, 4 Grand Slam Wins

Naomi Osaka, who won a Grand Slam each year between 2018 and 2021 (2018 U.S. Open, 2019 Australian Open, 2020 U.S. Open, and 2021 Australian Open) announced her pregnancy and break from tennis in January 2023.

She gave birth to a daughter Shai just a couple of weeks ago and is already resuming training.

Naomi Osaka 15 days after her pregnancy 😮👏 pic.twitter.com/B2G9vJwuOw — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) July 20, 2023

Her goal is to return for the 2024 Australian Open.

4. Emma Raducanu, 1 Grand Slam Win

20-year-old Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open Champion, has been riddled with injuries requiring multiple surgeries in 2023.

She entered her name in a December exhibition in Macau, China seemingly indicating that she is preparing for a WTA tour return in 2024.

EMMA RADUCANU ANNOUNCES RETURN DATE TO TENNIS: Raducanu will be back in action during the off-season in December after putting her name down for a new exhibition event in Macau, China. The invitational mixed-gender tournament will be staged in the East Asian Games Dome. — Tennis World (@Tennis095038821) July 19, 2023

5. Caroline Wozniacki, 1 Grand Slam Win

33-year-old Carolina Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open Champion, recently announced that her return to competitive tennis will occur later this summer.

👑 Former World No.1

🏆 2018 Australian Open champion

🏆 2017 Tour Finals Champion

🥈🥈Two-time US Open finalist

🎾 30 WTA titles Happy Birthday @carowozniacki 🥳#CarolineWozniacki #HappyBirthday #Tennis pic.twitter.com/LRcu56T1OQ — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) July 11, 2023

Wozniacki retired and had two children, but she has recently returned to practice and realized there was more left in the tank, especially with an Olympic year ahead.