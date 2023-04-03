Tennis News and Rumors

5 Things We Learned From The Inaugural Pickleball Slam

Wendi Oliveros
Pickleball Slam

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, ESPN showed the inaugural Pickleball Slam featuring four American tennis legends: Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick.

The competition was divided into singles and doubles matches.

Singles matches were:

Agassi vs. McEnroe
Roddick vs. Chang

Doubles action included Agassi and Roddick vs. McEnroe and Chang.

Agassi and Roddick ultimately won the competition, but tennis fans were the winners because this was a treat.

Here are five things we learned at the Pickleball Slam.

1. Andy Roddick Was The Best Overall Player

Despite wearing a knee brace, Andy Roddick, 40, was the best overall pickleball player.

This was somewhat of a surprise because Roddick’s signature tennis skill, the big serve, is not a pickleball option.

He still figured out a way to spin the underhand serve with the paddle, and Roddick had surprising touch and ability to hit the passing shots.

2. John McEnroe Still Has It

At 64, John McEnroe is still so fun to watch.

He played well and was occasionally winded which tells us that pickleball is a good cardio workout.

McEnroe also entertained the fans by playfully questioning calls, a hallmark of his tennis career.

3. Michael Chang Was The Most Serious

5 Things We Learned From The Inaugural Pickleball Slam

Michael Chang was deemed the most prepared of the four.

He practiced the most and was really intense.

That is the same competitive nature that led him to win his only Grand Slam, the 1989 French Open.

4. Andre Agassi Was Nearly Upstaged By His Wife

Tennis fans were wondering if Steffi Graf would be in the building.

She was doing an ESPN off-court interview during the doubles match when John McEnroe handed her a paddle and substituted her in for a fun few rallies.

Graf still has it, and she was in street clothes.

Agassi hit through a series of shots with Graf who eventually prevailed.

5. This Needs To Be An Annual Event Not Airing During Miami Open

Both tennis and pickleball can flourish, and tennis players can help with growing pickleball.

That means this should be an annual event, perhaps mixed doubles and female players can be included.

And it should be scheduled accordingly to not conflict with the men’s final of the Miami Open.

