5 Top 2023 NFL Quarterbacks Through Week 6

We are 1/3 of the way through the NFL season; it is time to look at who and how the top-ranked quarterbacks are performing so far this season.

The top five in passing yards are as follows:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been stellar this season leading the league with 1,876 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

2. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is always statistically very good year after year, and 2023 is no different.

He has 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Left is Kirk Cousins in the first 6 games this season. Right is Peyton Manning in the first 6 games of his first MVP season.#Skol 67.2 PCT 68.5 PCT

1.679 YDS 1,593 YDS

14 TD 12 TD pic.twitter.com/awLVxO2hOE — D (@VikingsDynasty) October 18, 2023

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

A healthy Matthew Stafford is exactly what the Rams needed, and his 2023 has been very good so far with 1,677 yards and six touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford is all the way back. He’s been putting on a clinic every single week. pic.twitter.com/WcMrrHgKge — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 18, 2023

4. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans know the future is bright with rookie CJ Stroud who has thrown nine touchdowns and 1,660 yards.

CJ Stroud is just a unreal QB on so many different levels He seriously cannot throw this ball any better to Nico AND watch the beautiful footwork in the pocket It’s just unbelievable QB play on so many levels especially considering it’s his SIXTH game pic.twitter.com/zqMRoVsCs2 — Jacob (@Stroud4ROTY) October 17, 2023

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s renaissance with the Lions continues.

He has 1,618 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It is amazing to see both Goff and Stafford in this top five three years after their blockbuster trade.

Jared Goff for MVP? 🤔🦁 pic.twitter.com/012r5lVLnl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2023

What About…

There are some surprising big names that are not in the top five.

They are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.

The season is young for these three who are sitting in the sixth through eighth positions in yards.

