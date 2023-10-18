NFL News and Rumors

5 Top 2023 NFL Quarterbacks Through Week 6

Wendi Oliveros
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa puts hands in warmer.

We are 1/3 of the way through the NFL season; it is time to look at who and how the top-ranked quarterbacks are performing so far this season.

The top five in passing yards are as follows:

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has been stellar this season leading the league with 1,876 passing yards and 14 touchdowns.

2. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is always statistically very good year after year, and 2023 is no different.

He has 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

A healthy Matthew Stafford is exactly what the Rams needed, and his 2023 has been very good so far with 1,677 yards and six touchdowns.

4. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans know the future is bright with rookie CJ Stroud who has thrown nine touchdowns and 1,660 yards.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s renaissance with the Lions continues.

He has 1,618 yards and 11 touchdowns.

It is amazing to see both Goff and Stafford in this top five three years after their blockbuster trade.

What About…

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

There are some surprising big names that are not in the top five.

They are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.

The season is young for these three who are sitting in the sixth through eighth positions in yards.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
