NFL News and Rumors

5 Top 2023 NFL Wide Receivers Through Week 6

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

We are about 1/3 of the way through the 2023 NFL season so it is time to check in on the wide receiver statistical leaders in yardage.

There are one or more names on this list that would not have been predicted to be here during the preseason.

They are as follows:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is leading in yards with 814 and in touchdowns with six.

The Miami Dolphins seem unstoppable, and Hill’s tremendous speed and athleticism are some of the reasons why.

2. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown trails Hill by about 130 yards.

He has been electric and vital in the Eagles offense and has gotten into the end zone two times so far this season.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs continues to be Josh Allen’s favorite target with five touchdowns and 620 yards in six games.

4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nobody had Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua on this list in the preseason.

He has two touchdowns and 598 yards.

Nacua burst on the scene and was Stafford’s favorite target while Cooper Kupp was injured.

5. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

One of the bright spots of the 2023 Chicago Bears season is wide receiver DJ Moore who has five touchdowns and 582 yards.

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dennis Allen Saints

Jaguars vs. Saints: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  39s
NFL News and Rumors
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Signs Contract Extension: What is His Salary?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
fins tua celebrates win over panthers (1)
DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Reaches Out, Embraces Top NFL MVP Odds
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Raheem Mostert
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 6 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers
Report: San Francisco 49ers Get Good News On The Injury Front
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles Vs. New York Jets Week 6 Game Grabs Huge TV Ratings
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
trevor lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Is “Optimistic” He Will Play On Thursday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top