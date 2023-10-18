5 Top 2023 NFL Wide Receivers Through Week 6

We are about 1/3 of the way through the 2023 NFL season so it is time to check in on the wide receiver statistical leaders in yardage.

There are one or more names on this list that would not have been predicted to be here during the preseason.

They are as follows:

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is leading in yards with 814 and in touchdowns with six.

The Miami Dolphins seem unstoppable, and Hill’s tremendous speed and athleticism are some of the reasons why.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill needs at least 186 receiving yards over his next two games to become 1st player in the Super Bowl era to have 1,000+ yards in the first 8 games of an NFL season. Is Tyreek Hill the most valuable non-QB in the NFL? Tyreek currently has 814 yards through… https://t.co/bvBPqryrLU pic.twitter.com/FKdlsb1yjm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2023

2. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown trails Hill by about 130 yards.

He has been electric and vital in the Eagles offense and has gotten into the end zone two times so far this season.

AJ Brown trails only Tyreek Hill (814) in receiving yards through Week 6.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/39He2EqUi4 — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) October 18, 2023

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs continues to be Josh Allen’s favorite target with five touchdowns and 620 yards in six games.

Stefon Diggs has 100 receiving yards in 5 of 6 games this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DNuR16wlNS — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2023

4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nobody had Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua on this list in the preseason.

He has two touchdowns and 598 yards.

Nacua burst on the scene and was Stafford’s favorite target while Cooper Kupp was injured.

It’s not even Week 7 yet and Tyreek’s 186 yards away from 1,000 😯 pic.twitter.com/hvCNkJ9eyA — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2023

5. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

One of the bright spots of the 2023 Chicago Bears season is wide receiver DJ Moore who has five touchdowns and 582 yards.

