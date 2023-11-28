NFL News and Rumors

6 NFL Teams On Bye In Week 13

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Six NFL teams played through 2/3 of the 2023 NFL season before getting a much-needed bye week to rest and recharge.

Those six teams in alphabetical order are as follows:

1. Baltimore Ravens, 9-3, 1st Place AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens take a two-game winning streak into the Week 13 bye.

Coach John Harbaugh is giving the team a break from practice to rest and be ready for the end of the regular season which hopefully results in an AFC North divisional championship.

The 7-4 Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for second behind the Ravens.

2. Buffalo Bills, 6-6, 2nd Place AFC East

A bye is coming at the right time for the Bills who suffered a disappointing loss to the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The game was winnable for the Bills, and quarterback Josh Allen played one of his finest games of the season.

The Bills are in jeopardy of being edged out of the AFC playoff picture.

They trail the first-place Miami Dolphins who are 8-3.

3. Chicago Bears, 4-8, 4th Place NFC North

The Bears are not having the season they hoped.

However, they do enter the bye on a winning note, defeating NFC North rival Minnesota in Week 12’s Monday night game.

It is the first divisional win for the Bears since November 2021.

4. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-7, 3rd Place AFC West

The Raiders have also fallen short of expectations in 2023 and became the first team to fire the head coach during the season.

The AFC West is a tough division to compete in with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs leading at 8-3 and the surging 6-5 Denver Broncos riding a five-game winning streak.

5. Minnesota Vikings, 6-6, 2nd Place NFC North

Without quarterback Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, it is hard for the Vikings to make inroads against the Detroit Lions who lead the NFC North at 8-3.

While Jefferson may return from injury after the bye, Cousins is out for the year so the ball is in Joshua Dobbs’s hands to make a run to catch the Lions.

6. New York Giants, 4-8, 3rd Place NFC East

There is not much to say about the New York Giants who have dealt with injuries and disappointment all season long.

The Giants are riding a two-game winning streak into the bye, but with the Philadelphia Eagles leading the NFC East at 10-1, there is not a lot of excitement in the air in New York.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
