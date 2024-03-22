76ers Eager to Potentially Sign Paul George in Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers still reportedly “loom eager,” to pursue Los Angeles Clippers All-Star, Paul George, this coming offseason. The Clippers and George have yet to reach an extension. However, many still expect the Los Angeles Clippers star to remain in Los Angeles. Regardless, he will still have plenty of suitors in free agency, one of those being the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia is expected to have plenty of cap space this coming offseason. This opens the door to a possibility of a new big three assembling with the likes of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and one-time league MVP, Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers To Make Run at Paul George in Free Agency

Paul George’s Season

Paul George made his ninth All-Star Game this season and for good reason. On the year, he is averaging a respectable 22.4 points, 5.3 total rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting an effective field goal percentage of 56.2 percent. On top of this, the former Most Improved Player of the Year is also tallying an offensive rating of 118, a player efficiency rating of 18.8, and a box plus/minus rating of 2.7.

Not to mention, George is also currently averaging a steal percentage of 2.3 percent, a total rebounding percentage of 8.9 percent, and a true shooting percentage of 60.3 percent which is a career best. While some of his best years are behind Paul George, he is still a capable three and D player and would fit seamlessly into almost any rotation in the league. This especially rings true for the Philadelphia 76ers and their talented lineup.

His Potential Fit With the Philadelphia 76ers

If Paul George does join the 76ers, they will immediately have one of the best starting lineups in the league. Having multiple ball-dominant players in one rotation will be somewhat of a concern, but Paul George has proven to be reliable off the ball during his time with the Clippers. Tyrese Maxey continues to progress at an impressive rate and Joel Embiid is arguably the most dominant player in the entire NBA when healthy.

Not to mention, Philadelphia has a solid supporting cast around Embiid and head coach, Nick Nurse, is adept at managing multiple star personalities. The Philadelphia 76ers were already one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference before Joel Embiid got injured this season. If they add an All-Star like Paul George, then they will certainly be in contention for the one seed in the Eastern Conference.