NBA Fans Watch Joel Embiid Score 70 points, Set Philadelphia 76ers’ Single-Game Scoring Record, Debate New Rule Affecting MVP Candidacy

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid performed like a future NBA MVP, scoring 70 points during a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

Embiid established a new franchise single-game scoring record, snapping Wilt Chamberlain’s previous mark of 68 points. Leading the Eastern Conference’s No. 3-ranked squad, Embiid is averaging 36.1 points per game and 11.6 rebounds for the 76ers (29-13). 

The 29-year-old also paces the league in scoring and ranks fifth in rebounds. Among his NBA peers, Embiid is competing like the league’s top player. 

Hold off on Embiid’s anointment, however. 

To maintain a better sense of competitive balance and prevent clubs from overdoing workloads, league officials implemented a 65-game standard for players to be eligible for postseason honors. 

Embiid could be in trouble. 

Having already missed 10 games this season, Embiid can only sit out seven of the 76ers’ final 40 games or he will be left off the postseason MVP ballot. 

For his part, Embiid told reporters he was more focused on the team and playoff success than worrying about league politics.   

Twitter users reacted to Embiid strengthening his MVP candidacy with a record-setting effort against rookie Victor Wembanyama. 

76ers Center Joel Embiid Sets Team Record Vs. Spurs

Connecting on a milestone basket, Embiid reached the scoring milestone at 1:41 of the fourth quarter, giving the 76ers a 133-118 advantage …

Embiid became the first NBA player to reach the 70-point milestone in less than 37 minutes of playing time …

A Philly scribe described how Embiid scored from the inside and out and pointed out the versatility of his effort. The center hit 24 of 41 shots and 21 of 23 free throws. He also grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists …

A former NBA player paid homage to Wilt the Stilt …

Embiid displayed his dominance Monday …

Embiid’s effort left an impression on Wembanyama, who scored 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 27 minutes …

Suppose Embiid continues to dominate but falls just shy of dressing for 65 games. In that case, the NBA’s marketing department will have a tough time spinning the award going to someone like Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic or Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Two worthy candidates, but after Embiid’s historic showing Monday, there could be issues …

 

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
