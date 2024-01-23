Philadelphia 76ers center Joe Embiid performed like a future NBA MVP, scoring 70 points during a 133-123 victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

Embiid established a new franchise single-game scoring record, snapping Wilt Chamberlain’s previous mark of 68 points. Leading the Eastern Conference’s No. 3-ranked squad, Embiid is averaging 36.1 points per game and 11.6 rebounds for the 76ers (29-13).

The 29-year-old also paces the league in scoring and ranks fifth in rebounds. Among his NBA peers, Embiid is competing like the league’s top player.

Hold off on Embiid’s anointment, however.

To maintain a better sense of competitive balance and prevent clubs from overdoing workloads, league officials implemented a 65-game standard for players to be eligible for postseason honors.

Embiid could be in trouble.

Having already missed 10 games this season, Embiid can only sit out seven of the 76ers’ final 40 games or he will be left off the postseason MVP ballot.

For his part, Embiid told reporters he was more focused on the team and playoff success than worrying about league politics.

Twitter users reacted to Embiid strengthening his MVP candidacy with a record-setting effort against rookie Victor Wembanyama.

76ers Center Joel Embiid Sets Team Record Vs. Spurs

Connecting on a milestone basket, Embiid reached the scoring milestone at 1:41 of the fourth quarter, giving the 76ers a 133-118 advantage …

Embiid became the first NBA player to reach the 70-point milestone in less than 37 minutes of playing time …

JOEL EMBIID CAREER NIGHT 💼 37MIN 70PTS — (24/41 FG) (21/23 FT)

18REB

5AST BREAKS WILT CHAMBERLAIN’S SINGLE GAME RECORD FOR MOST PTS SCORED IN PHILADELPHIA 76ERS HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SAVu2JXrgN — DK (@realdcent) January 23, 2024

A Philly scribe described how Embiid scored from the inside and out and pointed out the versatility of his effort. The center hit 24 of 41 shots and 21 of 23 free throws. He also grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out five assists …

70pts by a center is crazy in itself , but how Embiid achieved this by literally scoring from all three levels of the floor makes it even more amazing! Oh he added 18 rebounds (9 Offensive) and 5 Assist and a Block to go along with it as well! Smh🔥🔥#BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/MAB4Ngu68z — Aaron Bell (AB) (@Only1__AB) January 23, 2024

A former NBA player paid homage to Wilt the Stilt …

You look at the scoring records Wilt Chamberlain has and you wonder how anyone can fix their lips to say there is a greater scorer in the history of the @NBA. 100pts

78pts

73pts

73pts

72pts

70pts Only 6 other players in NBA history have scored 70 and he has 6 by himself! pic.twitter.com/z4xuLmLPLi — Eldridge Recasner (@erecasner) January 23, 2024

Embiid displayed his dominance Monday …

JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT 70 POINTS

18 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

24/41 FG

21/23 FTpic.twitter.com/PvkIMyoSW9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 23, 2024

Embiid’s effort left an impression on Wembanyama, who scored 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 27 minutes …

Victor Wembanyama’s reaction to Joel Embiid’s 70-point performance: “It’s inspiring” and “it’s a big man’s game.” pic.twitter.com/noq43vRSbt — Bella DiAmore (@belladiamore) January 23, 2024

Suppose Embiid continues to dominate but falls just shy of dressing for 65 games. In that case, the NBA’s marketing department will have a tough time spinning the award going to someone like Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic or Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Two worthy candidates, but after Embiid’s historic showing Monday, there could be issues …

Welcome to the club! 👏 After his 70 point performance last night, Joel Embiid becomes just the 9th player in NBA history to put up 70+ in a game. pic.twitter.com/x71bFgazjN — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024