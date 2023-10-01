NFL News and Rumors

A Healthy Lamar Jackson Leads Baltimore Ravens To 3-1 And First Place In The AFC North Division

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.

In Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, the AFC North could be renamed the injured quarterback division.

With the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with QB1 injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have emerged as the healthiest and grabbed first place in the division.

The AFC North standings after Week 4 are as follows:

Baltimore 3-1
Cleveland 2-2
Pittsburgh 2-2
Cincinnati 1-3

Ravens

Two of the three Ravens wins have come against divisional opponents: Cincinnati and Cleveland.

The Ravens made quick work of the Browns in Week 4 who were without QB1 Deshaun Watson.

Lamar Jackson had a huge day against the Browns’ defense.

Browns

Without Watson and Nick Chubb, the Browns offense had a tough day.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had been impressive in the preseason, but that did not translate into success in his NFL debut.

Steelers

The Houston Texans were going to ball out on JJ Watt Day.

There was no doubt of that.

What was unexpected was Kenny Pickett leaving the game with a knee injury.

Bengals

Joe Burrow is not healthy; his mobility is clearly impacted by the ongoing issues with his calf.

As a result, the Bengals are struggling, and in the process of dropping their third loss of the season in Week 4 to the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Tee Higgins left the game with an injury.

The 2022 AFC Champions are not out of it in Week 4, but they need to get Burrow healthy ASAP and get back to their winning ways.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell

Washington Commanders Fall To Undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 In OT

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
Seahawks vs. Giants: How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 29 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Two Rookie Quarterbacks Will Make Their NFL Debuts In Week 4
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
David Njoku
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Suffers Burns From Fire Pit Incident At Home
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 30 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: USA TODAY
NFL Week 4 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 4 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top