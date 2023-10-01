In Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, the AFC North could be renamed the injured quarterback division.

With the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with QB1 injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have emerged as the healthiest and grabbed first place in the division.

Ravens win. Steelers lose.

Browns lose.

Bengals lose. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, Ravens Flock. pic.twitter.com/4ddLxkExFu — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) October 1, 2023

The AFC North standings after Week 4 are as follows:

Baltimore 3-1

Cleveland 2-2

Pittsburgh 2-2

Cincinnati 1-3

Ravens

Two of the three Ravens wins have come against divisional opponents: Cincinnati and Cleveland.

The Ravens made quick work of the Browns in Week 4 who were without QB1 Deshaun Watson.

Lamar Jackson had a huge day against the Browns’ defense.

Lamar Jackson has a 4 TD game. 2 on the ground, 2 passing, both of them to Mark Andrews. pic.twitter.com/AHOOiHUrhchttps://t.co/XuJiv8QwIS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 1, 2023

Browns

Without Watson and Nick Chubb, the Browns offense had a tough day.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had been impressive in the preseason, but that did not translate into success in his NFL debut.

Fell for the Cleveland Browns Kool-Aid once again. Defense back to last year level. DTR is horrible and Stefanski is doing nothing to set this team up to win. Horrible effort today. — Vern Thompson (@VernThompson) October 1, 2023

Steelers

The Houston Texans were going to ball out on JJ Watt Day.

There was no doubt of that.

What was unexpected was Kenny Pickett leaving the game with a knee injury.

Bengals

Joe Burrow is not healthy; his mobility is clearly impacted by the ongoing issues with his calf.

As a result, the Bengals are struggling, and in the process of dropping their third loss of the season in Week 4 to the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Tee Higgins left the game with an injury.

The 2022 AFC Champions are not out of it in Week 4, but they need to get Burrow healthy ASAP and get back to their winning ways.

Joe Burrow has put the team on his back the past couple season. Now that he’s hurt and can’t do as much I think it’s amplifying the offensive coaching issues — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 1, 2023