New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Sacramento, California made Major League Baseball history on Friday by hitting 250 home runs in the fewest number of games. He hit his 250th home run in his 810th Major League Baseball Game. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard of Florissant, Missouri had the previous record of 855 games. Interestingly, Howard has the record for reaching 100 home runs the fastest (325 games in 2007), and reaching 200 home runs the fastest (658 games in 2009).

Record-breaking Home Run

Judge hit his 250th home run off of one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball over the last 15 years, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia. Judge’s dinger came at the beginning of the fifth inning to put the Yankees up 6-2 at the time. His home run was the last run scored in the game as the Yankees won by four runs. Judge was one of four Yankees to hit a home run on Verlander in the win. He was joined by first baseman DJ LeMahieu of Visalia, California, rookie centerfielder Jasson Dominguez of Valverde Province, Dominican Republic, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Los Angeles, California.

Another home run on Saturday

Judge hit his 251st home run on Saturday in a 5-4 Yankees win over the Astros. The dinger led off the third inning and put the Yankees up 3-2 at the time.

2023 MLB Statistics

Judge is batting .265 with 31 home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 82 games, 352 plate appearances, and 287 at bats, he has scored 64 runs, and had 76 hits, 11 doubles, three stolen bases, 62 walks, 180 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .392, and slugging percentage of .627. Judge was also an All-Star for the fifth time in his career.

Still below .500

Despite winning their last two games, the Yankees are still two games below .500 at 67 wins and 69 losses. They are also last in the American League East.