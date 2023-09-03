MLB News and Rumors

Aaron Judge becomes fastest player to reach 250 home runs

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge of Sacramento, California made Major League Baseball history on Friday by hitting 250 home runs in the fewest number of games. He hit his 250th home run in his 810th Major League Baseball Game. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard of Florissant, Missouri had the previous record of 855 games. Interestingly, Howard has the record for reaching 100 home runs the fastest (325 games in 2007), and reaching 200 home runs the fastest (658 games in 2009).

Record-breaking Home Run

Judge hit his 250th home run off of one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball over the last 15 years, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia. Judge’s dinger came at the beginning of the fifth inning to put the Yankees up 6-2 at the time. His home run was the last run scored in the game as the Yankees won by four runs. Judge was one of four Yankees to hit a home run on Verlander in the win. He was joined by first baseman DJ LeMahieu of Visalia, California, rookie centerfielder Jasson Dominguez of Valverde Province, Dominican Republic, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton of Los Angeles, California.

Another home run on Saturday

Judge hit his 251st home run on Saturday in a 5-4 Yankees win over the Astros. The dinger led off the third inning and put the Yankees up 3-2 at the time.

2023 MLB Statistics

Judge is batting .265 with 31 home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 82 games, 352 plate appearances, and 287 at bats, he has scored 64 runs, and had 76 hits, 11 doubles, three stolen bases, 62 walks, 180 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .392, and slugging percentage of .627. Judge was also an All-Star for the fifth time in his career.

Still below .500

Despite winning their last two games, the Yankees are still two games below .500 at 67 wins and 69 losses. They are also last in the American League East.

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Chris Getz

White Sox name Chris Getz general manager

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 1 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Four best MLB series that begin September 1
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 1 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners set franchise record for most wins in a single month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 31 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Top two MLB teams face each other in southern California
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 31 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Josh Donaldson
Yankees release third baseman Josh Donaldson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin to have Tommy John surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 30 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Battle of Florida has surprising significance to both teams in August
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 29 2023
More News
Arrow to top