For 35-year old Cory Youmans, witnessing Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run wasn’t enough, he had to catch a part of history, literally.

Youmans infamously caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball on October 4th at Globe Life Field in Texas and just turned down $3 million for the ball.

Instead, Youmans is deciding to auction the home run ball. It’s expected to top the all-time list of most expensive baseballs ever sold.

Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run Ball

Right when Youmans caught Judge’s 62nd home run in Arlington, Texas, he knew his life was about to change forever.

While he did have contact with the Yankees security team, Youmans didn’t end up offering the ball back to Judge.

With that home run, Judge broke the American League single-season home run record with his 62nd long ball of the MLB season.

The home run was hit in the New York Yankees’ 161st game of the regular season, on the first pitch of the first inning, where Judge blasted a pitch from Rangers pitcher Jesus Tincoco into the left-field stands.

Luckily, Yousmans was there to make a tremendous catch.

Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run is set to become the most expensive home run ball ever. Cory Youmans caught the ball and turned down a $3M offer.

When asked about the ball, Judge said “it’d be great to get it back, but that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.”

Yousmans taking it to the auction block

According to Yousmans, he believes it’s only fair that the ball goes to someone that is interested in preserving it and has the means to acquire it.

Yousmans went on to say, “ As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it, and what they do with it. “

The 62nd home run ball by Judge is set to be sold with the Goldin Auctions house on November 29th.

The Most Expensive Home Run Baseballs

There are a few historic baseballs that have been sold. In particular, the most expensive ever sold was Mark McGwire’s 70th home run from the 1998 season, which sold for $3.05 million to comic book artist Todd McFarlane.

A few of Babe Ruth’s and Barry Bond’s baseballs have been sold for high prices as well. In fact Ruth’s All-Star Game home run ball from the 1933 Midsummer Classic that was signed by him went for $805,000 in a 2006 auction.

Meanwhile, Bond’s home run ball was auctioned online and purchased by fashion designer Mark Ecko for $752,467. It was Bond’s 756th home run ball and Ecko had an asterisk laser engraved into the ball before putting it on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

After turning down a $3 million offer, Yousmans’ ball is expected to become the most expensive home run ball in history.