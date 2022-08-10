Updates

Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Succoured His NFL Career During Moments of Self-Doubt

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has opened up about several excursions to Peru to undertake guided ayahuasca trips as a form of self-healing and reflection.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a long and fruitful career in Wisconsin since being selected in the first round of the 2005 draft, and the veteran will enter his 18th season as the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player having won his second in a row and fourth over all.

However, he recently spoke of his own personal battles as he enters the twilight of his career, expressing moments of self-doubt and mental blocks that he has attempted to remedy through the use of spiritual healing.

He revealed that on two separate retreats to South America, he underwent an hallucinogenic experience using ayahuasca. The plant has been used by indigenous people in the Amazon Basin for thousands of years, and is noted for its ability to reveal strong personal insight and mental healing during guided ceremonial practices.

DMT, the psychoactive component found within the brewed drink,  is outlawed in the US but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said on Monday that despite its illegality, it would not trigger a positive result within the league’s drug policy parameters.

Speaking to Peter King of NBC in an article published this week, Rodgers said:

“We sat three different nights with the medicine. I came in with an intention of doing a lot of healing of other relationships and bringing in certain people to have conversations with.

“Most of the work was around myself and figuring out what unconditional love of myself looks like of myself. In doing that, allowing me to understand how to unconditionally love other people but first realizing it’s gotta start with myself. I’ve got to be a little more gentle with myself and compassionate and forgiving because I’ve had some negative voices, negative self-talk, for a long time. A lot of healing went on.”

“The most important way was really that self-love part. I think it’s unlocked a lot of my heart. Being able to fully give my heart to my teammates, my loved ones, relationships because I can fully embrace unconditionally myself. Just didn’t do that for a long time.

“I was very self-critical. When you have so much judgment on yourself it’s easy to transfer that judgment to other people. When you figure out a better way to love yourself, I think you can love people better because you’re not casting the same judgment you cast on yourself on other people. I’m really thankful for that.”

Despite being lauded his entire career as one of the finest quarterbacks to ever grace the field, the highest paid player in North American sports history faced heavy backlash earlier in the year for saying he “immunized”, before backtracking on his comments to reveal he was not in fact vaccinated against COVID-19.

 

 

 

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors The Sports Daily Updates
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Updates

Updates
Becton

New York Jets’ Mekhi Becton Faces Another Injury Setback After Fracturing Knee

Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Updates
Broncos
NFL Confirms Record $4.65billion Denver Broncos Takeover by Walton-Penner Group
Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
Updates
free agent
2022 NFL Free Agents: Picking the Best from Each Position as the Season Approaches
Charlie Rhodes  •  23h
Updates
Chiellini
WATCH: Giorgio Chiellini Bizarrely Escapes Red Card After Wild ‘Volleyball’ Block
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 8 2022
Updates
Hunt
Cleveland Browns Deny Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request Amid Running Back’s Refusal to Train
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 8 2022
Updates
Kygrios
Nick Kygrios Ends Three-Year ATP Title Drought After Winning in Washington
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 8 2022
Updates
Djokovic
Australian Tennis Pro John Millman Accuses US Open of Hypocrisy Over COVID-19 Stance
Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 4 2022
More News