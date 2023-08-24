NFL News and Rumors

Actor And Comedian Kevin Hart Is In Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL RB Stevan Ridley

Wendi Oliveros
Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart is a 44-year-old actor and comedian who is athletic and quick.

Actor And Comedian Kevin Hart Is In Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL RB Stevan Ridley

He made the fatal error of trying to test his athleticism against a former NFL running back, and he finds himself in a wheelchair as a result.

Hart is reportedly friendly with Stevan Ridley, a 34-year-old who played for the New England Patriots and was a member of the team’s Super Bowl 39 championship team.

A casual conversation about who is faster with Hart boasting that he thought he was resulted in an ill-fated 40-yard dash.

Hart put out a pre-emptive TikTok video explaining that he will be okay and that he wanted to beat Ridley to telling the story.

He tore muscles in his abdomen and his abductors which he claims he doesn’t even know what those are.

Even injured and temporarily confined to a wheelchair, Hart is funny in his retelling of the story.

@worldstar #KevinHart hurt himself running! 👀 @Kevin Hart #Worldstar #worldstarhiphop ♬ original sound – WorldStar Hip Hop

Hart shares a public service announcement to all 40-plus people to respect their age.

Hart is a native Philadelphian and a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan.

We can expect that he will be cheering on the defending NFC Champions from afar when their 2023 NFL season opens on September 10 ironically at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
