Adam Wainwright becomes 122nd MLB pitcher with 200 wins

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright of Brunswick, Georgia achieved a personal milestone on Monday as he became the 122nd pitcher in major League history to record 200 wins in his career. He achieved the feat in a 1-0 Cardinals win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outstanding Performance

Wainwright had a quality start, as he gave up two walks and four hits in seven shutout innings. He had 58 strikes in 93 pitches. In a collective effort, Cardinals reliever John King of Laredo, Texas had his 10th hold of the season, and Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley of Tahlequah, Oklahoma had his 12th save.

Fifth Active MLB pitcher with 200 wins

Wainwright is the fifth active pitcher in Major League Baseball with 200 wins. He joins Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia (255 wins), Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke of Orlando, Florida (224 wins), Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer of Chesterfield, Missouri (214 wins), and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas (209 wins). All of Wainwright’s wins have been with the Cardinals. All of Kershaw’s wins have been with the Dodgers.

Terrible 2023 MLB season for Wainwright

Despite the phenomenal outing on Monday, it has been an awful 2023 regular season for Wainwright as he has a record of five wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 7.40. In 101 innings pitched, he has given up 151 hits, 83 earned runs, 41 walks, 20 home runs, and had 55 strikeouts, to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.90.

Another historic Monday shutout

There was another historic Monday shutout in Major League Baseball. The Seattle Mariners blanked the Oakland Athletics 5-0 in northern California thanks to five shutout innings from Bryan Woo of Oakland, California. With the shutout, the Mariners set a franchise record for most shutouts in a single regular season with 16. They previously had 15 shutouts in 2003.