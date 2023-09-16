Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson, 38, is a contestant in the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Peterson is best known for his years with the Minnesota Vikings, but he also played for the Saints, Cardinals, Redskins, Lions, Titans, and Seahawks during his 15-year career.

He won both the NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2012.

Prior to that, he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2007.

Peterson and his partner Britt Stewart will try to be the fifth NFL player and professional dancer to win the competition.

Here are the previous four champions in chronological order.

1. Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke, Season 3

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith was the first NFL player to win the Mirrorball Trophy in November 15, 2006.

With his partner Cheryl Burke, he set the tone for NFL players performing well on the show.

2. Hines Ward and Kym Johnson, Season 12

It took nearly five years for the second NFL player to win Dancing with the Stars.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward and his partner Kym Johnson won the show on May 24, 2011.

3. Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd, Season 14

One year later on May 22, 2012, wide receiver Donald Driver and his partner Peta Murgatroyd won the Mirrorball Trophy.

4. Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, Season 24

Another five years passed before the most recent NFL star won the show.

Former running back Rashad Jennings proudly lifted the Mirrorball Trophy alongside his partner Emma Slater on May 23, 2017.

Jennings is the only NFL player who is not a Super Bowl champion to win the show.

The last time we saw Peterson competing was in the boxing ring a year ago against another NFL running back, LeVeon Bell.

Leveon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson to officially kick off the NFL season pic.twitter.com/f4GznfKskJ — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 11, 2022



He lost the fight.

With two running backs and two wide receivers as previous winners, will Peterson break the tie in favor of the running backs?

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.