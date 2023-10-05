MLB News and Rumors

After 2 AL Wildcard Series Sweeps, AL Division Series Matchups Are Set

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics

Both of the American League Wildcard Series ended in sweeps so it is onto the American League Division Series for the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers.

The Twins swept their series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, and the Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with two straight wins also on Thursday.

Both AL East (Toronto and Tampa Bay) contenders are now out of the postseason, most notably the Rays who finished the season with 99 wins.

It reinforces the importance of winning the division, and that the playoffs are a different challenge.

This is something that Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer pointed out on Twitter hoping that the young and inexperienced Orioles are taking note of.

Here are the ALDS matchups.

 

1. Houston Astros versus Minnesota Twins

The Twins had not won a playoff game in 19 years, and they won two in two days to earn the right to play the defending World Champion Houston Astros.

The Astros did not have a winning record against the Twins during the regular season, but as we have already seen, the postseason is a different animal.

 

2. Baltimore Orioles versus Texas Rangers

The teams faced each other six times during the regular season, and each won three games.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
