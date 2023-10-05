Both of the American League Wildcard Series ended in sweeps so it is onto the American League Division Series for the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers.

The Twins swept their series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, and the Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Devil Rays with two straight wins also on Thursday.

Both AL East (Toronto and Tampa Bay) contenders are now out of the postseason, most notably the Rays who finished the season with 99 wins.

It reinforces the importance of winning the division, and that the playoffs are a different challenge.

This is something that Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer pointed out on Twitter hoping that the young and inexperienced Orioles are taking note of.

AL East bites the dust.. Twins, Rangers roll on. Can’t imagine the young O’s haven’t noticed how daunting the playoffs are. Like a early wake up call that the playoffs are not the regular season . — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) October 5, 2023

Here are the ALDS matchups.

1. Houston Astros versus Minnesota Twins

The Twins had not won a playoff game in 19 years, and they won two in two days to earn the right to play the defending World Champion Houston Astros.

The Astros did not have a winning record against the Twins during the regular season, but as we have already seen, the postseason is a different animal.

The ALDS is set: Astros vs. Twins Game 1: Saturday in Houston

Game 2: Sunday in Houston

Game 3: Tuesday in Minneapolis

Game 4*: Oct. 11 in Minneapolis

Game 5:* Oct. 13 in Houston Game times TBA Astros went 2-4 in regular season against Twins. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) October 4, 2023

2. Baltimore Orioles versus Texas Rangers

FINAL: Rangers 7, Rays 1 Texas absolutely dismantled Tampa Bay. The Rays looked like a team that lost 99, not won 99. And the Rangers advance to play the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles. Game 1 of the ALDS is Saturday. And that looks like it’s going to be one whale of a series. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 4, 2023

The teams faced each other six times during the regular season, and each won three games.

Orioles vs Rangers this season: 3-3 record

– 19 runs scored

– .188 avg

– .603 OPS – 53.0 IP

– 3.95 team ERA

– 44 Ks

– 1.09 WHIP Orioles will need to do better offensively in the ALDS if they want to win the series. pic.twitter.com/WjP1dDVmpg — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) October 4, 2023

MLB Betting Guides 2023