NFL News and Rumors

After Meeting 2 Teams In 2 Days, Kareem Hunt Remains A Free Agent

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kareem Hunt

NFL free agent running back Kareem Hunt is having a busy week.

He met with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains unsigned.

The Saints know that they will be without the services of Alvin Kamara for his three-game suspension so there is an opportunity for Hunt to play.

The Colts seem to be interested in fortifying the running back room in the midst of a rift with Jonathan Taylor.

While Hunt’s week was busy, it was also odd.

Here is what we learned.

New Orleans Saints

Hunt was supposed to work out with the Saints, but he received word that the Colts wanted to meet with him so he only visited the facility presumably under the advisement of his agent before leaving for Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Colts

After meeting with the Colts, the team offered him a deal that he rejected.

It is unclear what the dollar value of the deal was, or what other teams are interested in Hunt.

Could One Of Those Interested Teams Be The Browns?

Hunt entered the free agency market after playing the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Jerome Ford, the second-year running back who is taking Hunt’s place on the Browns roster, has a hamstring injury that could require him to miss the start of the regular season.

The Browns are working on running backs in the meantime including former Indianapolis Colt Jordan Wilkins.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Wild Card-Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack Tears Achilles In Training Camp

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals HC Zac Taylor Provides Vague Update On Joe Burrow’s Return
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
johnny manziel tablet
Johnny Manziel Says He Watched 0.00 Minutes of Tape While Playing for Cleveland Browns
Author image David Evans  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers release first depth chart (1)
NFL Training Camp 2023: Carolina Panthers Release 1st Depth Chart Dominated By New Skill Players
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Russell Wilson Ciara
Russell Wilson And Wife Ciara Expecting Third Child Together
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
NFL Training Camps 2023: Joint Practices Schedule
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Colin Cowherd The Herd
Colin Cowherd Lists Late Dwayne Haskins On List Of QBs Who Can’t Win Super Bowl
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top