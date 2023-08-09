NFL free agent running back Kareem Hunt is having a busy week.

He met with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains unsigned.

The Saints know that they will be without the services of Alvin Kamara for his three-game suspension so there is an opportunity for Hunt to play.

The Colts seem to be interested in fortifying the running back room in the midst of a rift with Jonathan Taylor.

While Hunt’s week was busy, it was also odd.

Here is what we learned.

New Orleans Saints

Hunt was supposed to work out with the Saints, but he received word that the Colts wanted to meet with him so he only visited the facility presumably under the advisement of his agent before leaving for Indianapolis.

UPDATE: Kareem Hunt is leaving the #Saints without a deal and is expected to visit the #Colts next, per @Schultz_Report WOW, so New Orleans didn’t sign anyone. pic.twitter.com/ZT8P3Uj9rv — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 8, 2023

Indianapolis Colts

After meeting with the Colts, the team offered him a deal that he rejected.

Free agent RB Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a deal, per source. Colts made an offer, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement as there still is “continued interest from other teams.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2023

It is unclear what the dollar value of the deal was, or what other teams are interested in Hunt.

Could One Of Those Interested Teams Be The Browns?

Hunt entered the free agency market after playing the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Jerome Ford, the second-year running back who is taking Hunt’s place on the Browns roster, has a hamstring injury that could require him to miss the start of the regular season.

Yep Jerome Ford is going to miss some time… https://t.co/lhSWl7cpoJ — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) August 9, 2023

The Browns are working on running backs in the meantime including former Indianapolis Colt Jordan Wilkins.

The fact that Kareem Hunt basically disregarded his visit with New Orleans for Indy, just to turn Indy down – all while the Browns RB situation beyond Chubb is suddenly a little more shaky – is interesting to me… #DawgPound — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) August 9, 2023

