Aidan Hutchinson Happy With Detroit Lions

Aiden Hutchinson recently expressed his desire to remain with the Detroit Lions for a long time. The defensive end was selected with the second overall pick after being passed up by the Jacksonville Jaguars who selected Travon Walker. However, it seems as if things are on the upside for both teams. Hutchinson is content with being in Detroit as he had this to say:

“I’m happy here,” Hutchinson said. “Very thankful. Very thankful. I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went were the way things were supposed to go.”

Clearly, Aiden Hutchinson has plans to stay a long-term Detroit Lion.

Aidan Hutchinson “Thankful,” Jaguars Passed on Him in NFL Draft

Aidan Hutchinson’s Rookie Season

Hutchinson lived up to his potential during his rookie campaign. Despite the Lions’ defensive unit being a huge question mark throughout the season, Hutchinson was at least one bright spot. During his rookie, Hutchinson logged three interceptions and three passes defended showcasing his versatility. On top of this, he also had 9.5 sacks coupled with 15 quarterback hits.

Aidan Hutchinson also recorded 52 combined tackles and nine tackles for a loss. When one takes a close look at Aidan Hutchinson’s rookie campaign, they will see the clear potential. It is understandable why the Detroit Lions took him as they are a team that is now on the upswing after many seasons of misery.

Detroit’s Projection for This Coming Season

Many NFL peers are expecting big things from the Detroit Lions this coming season. Some are even going as far to say they could win the NFC North. Especially with Aaron Rodgers now out of the division. Detroit had a rocky start to last season but finished strong with a positive 9-8 record and second in the division.

They even knocked their division rival, the Green Bay Packers, out of the playoffs in the final regular season game. Jared Goff is a decent enough quarterback, and they also have other young talents such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell. Not to mention, the team added C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the secondary and Aiden Hutchinson will have a year of NFL football under his belt. While it would be a stretch to say the Lions will be Super Bowl contenders, they are certainly playoff sleepers this year.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]