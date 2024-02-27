UFC News and Rumors

AJ Cunningham, Bernardo Sopai Step Up as Replacements for UFC Vegas 87

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ufc vegas 87

With less than a week to go until UFC Vegas 87, the card has seen its share of shakeups. Originally slated lightweight bouts between Joel Alvarez and L’udovit Klein and bantamweight prospects Yanis Ghemmouri and Venecius Oliveira have been scrapped due to injury and visa issues, respectively. However, the show must go on, and the UFC has found some more than capable replacements to step in and keep the lightweight and featherweight divisions churning.

At 155 pounds, AJ Cunningham (11-3) will now lock horns with L’udovit Klein (20-4-1). Cunningham, coming off a dominant round one TKO win over Justice Lamperez at RDC 9, will be looking to make it two in a row and establish himself as a threat in the stacked lightweight division. Klein, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight unbeaten streak and is quickly emerging as a dark horse contender in the weight class. This fight has the potential to be an absolute war, with both men known for their relentless pressure and willingness to brawl.

In the bantamweight division, Bernardo Sopai (11-2) has been called upon to face Vinicius Oliveira (19-3). Sopai, who has won his last three fights in a row, is no stranger to taking on short-notice opportunities and always puts on exciting performances. Oliveira, on the other hand, is looking to make it three in a row after he knocked out Victor Madrigal in the Contender Series last year to secure his UFC contract. This is a striker vs. striker clash, with both Sopai and Oliveira looking to use their superiors  Muay Thai to get another highlight-reel knockout on their resumes.

While these replacement bouts may not have had the same initial buzz as the original matchups, they have the potential to be just as exciting, if not more so. Cunningham and Klein are both gritty grinders who will leave it all in the Octagon, and Sopai and Oliveira are both dangerous finishers who could steal the show with one punch or submission. With the main event featuring a heavyweight fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev, UFC Vegas 87 is shaping up to be an action-packed event from top to bottom.

UFC Vegas 87 Fight Card

UFC Vegas 87 Main Card (ESPN+ 7 P.M. ET)

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro
  • Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev
  • Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

UFC Vegas 87 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 P.M. ET)

  • Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Cláudio Ribeiro
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov
  • Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopai
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
  • Ľudovít Klein vs. AJ Cunningham
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
brandon royval

Brandon Royval Defies Odds, Earns No. 1 Contender Status in Mexico City Thriller

Author image Garett Kerman  •  9min
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 87
How to Watch UFC Vegas 87: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc mexico city
UFC Mexico City Weigh-Ins: All but two fighters make weight, both fined but good to go
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 23 2024
UFC News and Rumors
michael bisping lucky block casino
UFC Legend Michael Bisping Partners With Top Crypto Casino Lucky Block in New Sponsorship Deal
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2024
UFC News and Rumors
alonzo menifield
Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg Rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on May 11th
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2024
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira UFC
Alex Pereira Signs New 8-Fight Deal Ahead of UFC Title Defense at UFC 300
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2024
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2
Brian Ortega Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Feb 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top