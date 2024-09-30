Alabama moves to no.1 in college football after win over Georgia

There is a new college football team ranked number one in the United States. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide has replaced the University of Texas Longhorns in the Associated Press College Football Poll following a 41-34 win over the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

It was a dominant first half for the Crimson Tide as they had a 30-7 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs woke up in the second half and actually took a 34-33 lead before winning 41-33.

Why was there a switch at number one?

Alabama beat a formidable opponent in Georgia. Heading into the contest, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs were both at three wins and zero losses, with the Bulldogs ranked number two and the Crimson Tide ranked number four. One reason why Texas dropped down to number two is because they were a 35 point favourite, but only won by 22 points, as they defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 35-13. The three teams Alabama leapfrogged to number one were Texas, Georgia and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Who starred for Alabama?

The Crimson Tide received outstanding offensive performances by quarterback Jalen Milroe of Katy, Texas and wide receiver Ryan Williams of Mobile, Alabama. Milroe completed 27 of 33 passes for 374 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 16 rushes for 117 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Williams had six catches for 177 receiving yards and one touchdown. The major score was a 75 yard touchdown pass with two minutes and 18 seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck was intercepted three times. The Crimson Tide defenders with an interception were defensive back Zabien Brown of Santa Ana, California, cornerback Domani Jackson of Santa Ana, and linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Erial, New Jersey.

Two Week 5 Upsets

Two seeded teams lost on Saturday by Wildcats. The 12th seed University of Mississippi Rebels were beaten 20-17 by the University of Kentucky Wildcats, and the 18th seed University of Utah Utes were beaten 23-10 by the University of Arizona Wildcats.