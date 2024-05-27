NHL News and Rumors

Alexander Wennberg scores first NHL playoff overtime winner

Jeremy Freeborn
The New York Rangers have taken a 2-1 lead over the Florida Panthers in the 2024 Eastern Conference Final. In a wildly entertaining, high octane offensive matinee from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Sunday, nine goals were scored as the Rangers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in game three of the best out of seven series.

Who scored the overtime winner for the Rangers?

Center Alexander Wennberg of Stockholm, Sweden scored his first National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner on Sunday. It came at 5:35 of the first overtime period from defenseman Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota and Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio.

How did Wennberg score his goal?

Leading up to the Rangers overtime winner, there was a faceoff in the Panthers zone. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov came away with the puck, but had a bit of a lazy backhand in trying to clear the puck. Barkov ended up giving the puck away directly to Roslovic, who passed the puck back to the point to Lindgren. The Rangers defenseman then shot the puck from the point, and was tipped by Wennberg, who beat Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Wennberg’s second playoff game-winning goal

This was Wennberg’s second Stanley Cup playoff game-winning goal. The first came on April 18, 2023 in a 3-1 Seattle Kraken win over the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the first round series of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the first ever Kraken postseason game, Jaden Schwartz of Wilcox, Saskatchewan and Jamie Oleksiak of Toronto, Ontario had the assists.

Who else contributed for the Rangers in game three?

Canadians Barclay Goodrow of Toronto, Ontario, and Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec had two goals each. Three other Rangers had a multi-point game with two assists. They were Lindgren, Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and defenseman Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Michigan.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
