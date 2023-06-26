Aljamain Sterling Compares UFC Relationship to his Estranged Father

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has recently compared his relationship with the UFC to that of his estranged father. In an interview with Jake Paul, Sterling spoke about the favoritism he believes the UFC shows towards certain fighters. Sterling has been vocal about his issues with the UFC in the past, particularly with regard to his controversial win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Sterling’s Traumatic Childhood

Sterling’s difficult relationship with his father has been well-documented in the past. In a short film released by the UFC in 2020, Sterling spoke about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father as a child. Sterling has credited his mother with helping him overcome his traumatic childhood and pursue a career in MMA.

Sterling Mocks Sean O’Malley’s Training

In addition to his comments about the UFC, Sterling also took aim at fellow bantamweight Sean O’Malley. Sterling mocked O’Malley’s training methods, saying that he spends too much time on social media and not enough time in the gym. O’Malley has yet to respond to Sterling’s comments.

Sterling is one of the biggest bantamweight fighters in the MMA who walks north of 170lbs+ outside of fight camp. His size has always been a huge factor in his fights and he utilizes it to his advantage, something he will certainly do here against a tall but lanky Sean O’Malley. Sterling also has said win or lose this will be his last fight at bantamweight which shows how hard it is for his body to make the bantamweight limit nowadays. It’s going to be interesting to see how the size difference plays a factor in this fight at UFC 292 on August 19th.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley will be one for the record books

Aljamain Sterling’s recent comments about the UFC and Sean O’Malley have generated a lot of buzz in the MMA community. Sterling’s difficult childhood and his subsequent success in MMA have made him a popular figure among fans. However, his outspoken nature has also made him a controversial figure at times. Regardless of how one feels about Sterling, it is clear that he is a talented fighter who is not afraid to speak his mind.