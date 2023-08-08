UFC News and Rumors

All 10 Fighters Make Weight for Week 1 of Contender Series

Garrett Kerman
All 10 fighters competing on the first week of Dana White’s Contender Series made weight on Monday. The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event of the night features welterweights Cesar Almeida and Lucas Fernando. Almeida weighed in at 185.5 pounds, while Fernando weighed in at 186 pounds.

The co-main event features lightweights Tom Nolan and Bogdan Grad. Nolan weighed in at 155 pounds, while Grad weighed in at 156 pounds.

The other eight fighters on the card all made weight as well.

Contender Series Weigh-in Results

  • Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Lucas Fernando (186)
  • Tom Nolan (155) vs. Bogdan Grad (156)
  • Caio Machado (256) vs. Kevin Szaflarski (260.5)
  • Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Reyes Cortez Jr. (135.5)
  • Kevin Borjas (125.5) vs. Victor Dias (126)

Headliners Cesar Almeida and Lucas Fernando

Cesar Almeida and Lucas Fernando are set to headline the first week of the Contender Series. Almeida is a Brazilian fighter with a professional record of 3-0, while Fernando is a Brazilian fighter with a professional record of 8-1. Both fighters are looking to impress Dana White and earn a contract with the UFC.

Other Fighters to Watch

In addition to Almeida and Fernando, there are several other fighters to watch in the first week of the Contender Series. Flyweight prospect, Victor Dias (11-2), is one to watch. Dias is the reigning Titan FC Flyweight champion who trains down at American Top Team with the current UFC Flyweight champion Alexandre Pantojs.

Another fighter to watch is bantamweight prospect, Payton Talbott (5-0). He is Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat Bantamweight Champion who’s won all five of his wins by knockout. He is a very special talent that will be taking on UFC women’s flyweight contender Tracy Cortez’s younger brother Junior Cortez.

he first week of the Contender Series is set to be an exciting event, with all 10 fighters making weight and ready to showcase their skills. Fans of MMA should keep an eye on the Contender Series, as it is a great platform for up-and-coming fighters to showcase their skills and potentially earn a contract with the UFC.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
