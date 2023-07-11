It was history in the making for 25-year-old Allisen Corpuz. Not only did she win her first LPGA title ever at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California but she also won the biggest payout in women’s golf history.

The 2023 Women’s U.S. Open boasted a record-setting $11 million purse, the largest in tour history. The winner, Corpuz, took home $2,000,000 with the second and third-place finishers receiving $1,188,000 and $761,144 respectively.

Last year, the LPGA tour announced with the aim for total equivalency, the Tour will have a $101.4 million prize pool in the 2023 season.

That set the stage for Corpuz to nearly triple her career earnings with her U.S. Open win while breaking the record for the biggest payout ever in women’s golf history.

The Women’s U.S. Open Purse Has Doubled in the Last Two Years

Over the last two years, the Women’s U.S. Open has doubled. In 2021, the purse was valued at just $5.5 million. The following year the purse was set at $10 million and 2023 marked the highest purse ever, increasing by 10% year-over-year to $11 million.

Women’s U.S. Open Payouts

The 2023 Women’s U.S. Open offered the largest purse of the five major tournaments on the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Chevron Championship had a $5.1 million purse and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship gave away $10 million in total prize money. Meanwhile, the Evian Championship offered $6.5 million in payouts and AIG Women’s Open was set at $7.3 million.

None of those tournaments could trump the 2023 Women’s U.S. Open, which featured an $11 million purse with the winner taking home a record-breaking $2 million.

Check out the 2023 Women’s U.S. Open payouts and prizes.

Place Prize Money 1 $2,000,000 2 $1,188,000 3 $761,144 4 $533,558 5 $444,402 6 $394,044 7 $355, 246 8 $318,166 9 $287,952 10 $264,490 11 $241,370 12 $223, 174 13 $207,952 14 $191,928 15 $178,196 16 $166,750 17 $157,594 18 $148,438 19 $139,282 20 $130,126 21 $122,230 22 $114,332 23 $106,664 24 $99,570 25 $93,388 26 $88,124 27 $84,118 28 $80,570 29 $77,138 30 $73,704 31 $70,270 32 $66,836 33 $63,404 34 $60,314 35 $57,796 36 $55,278 37 $52,874 38 $50,586 39 $48,396 40 $46,008 41 $43,718 42 $41,430 43 $39,140 44 $36,852 45 $34,562 46 $32,502 47 $30,442 48 $28,496 49 $27,352 50 $26,208 51 $25,520 52 $24,948 53 $24,490 54 $24,262 55 $24,034 56 $23,804 57 $23,576 58 $23,346 59 $23,118 60 $22,888

Allisen Corpuz Nearly Triples Her Career Earnings With US Open Win

After her first victory at the 2023 U.S. Open, Corpuz nearly tripled her career winnings by taking home a cool $2 million. It’s only her second season on the LPGA Tour and she finished 9-under par to win the major championship.

In the last two years, she’s won $1.2 million and recently collected $188,000 in March for her T4 performance at The Chevron Championship.

Despite this being the first win of her professional career, Corpuz has always been a very accomplished player. In 2008, she became the youngest Women’s Amateur Public Links qualifier, surpassing Michelle Wie West at the young age of 10.

Corpuz was a two-time All-American at the University of Southern California, winning three collegiate tournaments.

