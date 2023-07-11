Golf News and Rumors

Allisen Corpuz Earns Biggest Payout In Women’s Golf History With 2023 U.S. Open Win

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
It was history in the making for 25-year-old Allisen Corpuz. Not only did she win her first LPGA title ever at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California but she also won the biggest payout in women’s golf history.

The 2023 Women’s U.S. Open boasted a record-setting $11 million purse, the largest in tour history. The winner, Corpuz, took home $2,000,000 with the second and third-place finishers receiving $1,188,000 and $761,144 respectively.

Last year, the LPGA tour announced with the aim for total equivalency, the Tour will have a $101.4 million prize pool in the 2023 season.

That set the stage for Corpuz to nearly triple her career earnings with her U.S. Open win while breaking the record for the biggest payout ever in women’s golf history.

The Women’s U.S. Open Purse Has Doubled in the Last Two Years

Over the weekend, the LPGA delivered its largest purse in tour history at the 2023 Women’s U.S. Open. With $11 million on the line, the winner was set to take home $2 million, the largest payout in women’s golf history.

Over the last two years, the Women’s U.S. Open has doubled. In 2021, the purse was valued at just $5.5 million. The following year the purse was set at $10 million and 2023 marked the highest purse ever, increasing by 10% year-over-year to $11 million.

Women’s U.S. Open Payouts

The 2023 Women’s U.S. Open offered the largest purse of the five major tournaments on the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Chevron Championship had a $5.1 million purse and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship gave away $10 million in total prize money. Meanwhile, the Evian Championship offered $6.5 million in payouts and AIG Women’s Open was set at $7.3 million.

None of those tournaments could trump the 2023 Women’s U.S. Open, which featured an $11 million purse with the winner taking home a record-breaking $2 million.

Check out the 2023 Women’s U.S. Open payouts and prizes.

Place Prize Money
1 $2,000,000
2 $1,188,000
3 $761,144
4 $533,558
5 $444,402
6 $394,044
7 $355, 246
8 $318,166
9 $287,952
10 $264,490
11 $241,370
12 $223, 174
13 $207,952
14 $191,928
15 $178,196
16 $166,750
17 $157,594
18 $148,438
19 $139,282
20 $130,126
21 $122,230
22 $114,332
23 $106,664
24 $99,570
25 $93,388
26 $88,124
27 $84,118
28 $80,570
29 $77,138
30 $73,704
31 $70,270
32 $66,836
33 $63,404
34 $60,314
35 $57,796
36 $55,278
37 $52,874
38 $50,586
39 $48,396
40 $46,008
41 $43,718
42 $41,430
43 $39,140
44 $36,852
45 $34,562
46 $32,502
47 $30,442
48 $28,496
49 $27,352
50 $26,208
51 $25,520
52 $24,948
53 $24,490
54 $24,262
55 $24,034
56 $23,804
57 $23,576
58 $23,346
59 $23,118
60 $22,888

Allisen Corpuz Nearly Triples Her Career Earnings With US Open Win

After her first victory at the 2023 U.S. Open, Corpuz nearly tripled her career winnings by taking home a cool $2 million. It’s only her second season on the LPGA Tour and she finished 9-under par to win the major championship.

In the last two years, she’s won $1.2 million and recently collected $188,000 in March for her T4 performance at The Chevron Championship.

Despite this being the first win of her professional career, Corpuz has always been a very accomplished player. In 2008, she became the youngest Women’s Amateur Public Links qualifier, surpassing Michelle Wie West at the young age of 10.

Corpuz was a two-time All-American at the University of Southern California, winning three collegiate tournaments.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
