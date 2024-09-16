Alvin Kamara: “Sky’s the Limit,” for New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back, Alvin Kamara, had himself a day in the Saints’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He scored three total touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards. However, Kamara was not the only bright spot for the New Orleans Saints. The offense as a whole has turned a page after looking lackluster last season. Guys like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are starting to unlock their true potential. The team has also scored 91 points through their first two games of the season, which is tied for second-most in franchise history. Much of this can be attributed to the new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, and his schemes. As for Kamara, he is extremely excited for the future of this offensive unit.

“Just speaking for the offense, when you’re able to go out there and execute, limit the self-inflicted wounds, have explosive plans, like, man, the sky’s the limit,” Kamara said. “It feels good right now, obviously. Y’all know me, I’m not too into the hype. It’s a win but we’ve got to keep moving.”

New Orleans is now 2-0 to start the year and currently find themselves battling with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for top spot in the NFC South. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

Alvin Kamara’s Hot Start to the Year

Kamara has been an absolute steal for fantasy football owners to start the regular season. Throughout the first two games, he has logged numbers of a league-best four touchdowns, 5.7 rushing yards per attempt, 198 rushing yards, and a rushing success rate of 74.3 percent. On top of this, Kamara has also produced 59.0 fantasy points and also made an impact in the passing game. He has caught one pass for a touchdown thus far and logged 3.5 receptions per game to start the season.

Alvin Kamara’s production has also taken a lot of pressure off of quarterback, Derek Carr. As a result, Carr has also looked fresher and shown why the Saints took a chance on him. He has thrown for five touchdowns to only one interception and 443 yards to start the new campaign. Considering all of this, Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have to be one of the biggest surprises this year so far. Especially after the monster game the monster game the five-time Pro Bowl running back put together against a stout Dallas Cowboys defense.