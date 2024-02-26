In an event featuring four-wide racing on a redesigned track that was not known for such shenanigans, NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez outsprinted Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to claim the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In the third-closest finish in series history, Suarez, who made up ground riding the outside groove, edged runner-up Blaney by 0.003 seconds.

Following an event that featured a track-record 47 lead changes, Suarez told Fox Sports: “It was good racing.”

Talk about an understatement.

Along Turn 3 of the final lap, Busch received a big push from Bubba Wallace. Blaney, racing on the inside, failed to cover the middle lane as Busch pulled to his side. Meanwhile, Suarez, who gained momentum on the outside, found himself in prime position for the drag race to the start/finish line.

“(Suarez) made up the ground with the side draft,” said Busch, who was credited with his 10th top-five finish at Atlanta.

X (Twitter) fans replied to the three-machine drag race to the end …

Can you believe this finish!? 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/zKwqYNRQbG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024

The finish came down to a blink of an eye …

It came down to INCHES. pic.twitter.com/hLDRSaPDKO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024

Following an official review, Suarez finally received word of his second Cup victory …

This win will go down in history! pic.twitter.com/X4vtQv8czX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024

While the finish came in a blur, the start of race day at the 1.54-mile quad-oval reconfigured track was clear …

It's a great day for a race. pic.twitter.com/VEmm68OouE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2024

Activities around the speedway started early Sunday for Cup fans …

{Cooking} up a good #Ambetter400 race day for y’all! pic.twitter.com/Sy6fEMayen — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@ATLMotorSpdwy) February 25, 2024

Five hours before the green flag, Zane Smith engaged with fans …

Starting from the pole for the first time in 467 Cup starts, crew members for Michael McDowell walked the No. 34 Ford to pit row two hours before Sunday’s green flag. McDowell earned his first national series pole since a Xfinity Series event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2013 …

Michael McDowell’s car getting pushed to pit road for the race today. He will start from the pole. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/gh69rzX6zm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 25, 2024

Who can watch an Atlanta race and not think of Kevin Harvick and his “No. 29” car winning in honor of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001? …

From radio airwaves to commanding the start of the race engines …

Less than 40 seconds into the race Martin Truex Jr. tapped Austin Dillon, triggered a 19-car crash, the largest in Atlanta Motor Speedway history. Involved were Chase Elliott, Noah Gragson, Josh Williams, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Daniel Hemric, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley, Ty Gibbs, Carson Hocevar, BJ McLeod, Wallace and Suarez …

Shortly after the green flag flies at @ATLMotorSpdwy, we are under yellow for this multi-car incident. pic.twitter.com/pIpVIZ1xcm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2024

On-track interaction with Busch forced Denny Hamlin to go for a spin after riding P6 on Lap 54 …

Contact between the Nos. 11 and 8 sends @dennyhamlin for a spin! pic.twitter.com/8tTEA8dYfV — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2024

McDowell earned the Stage 1 points …

Michael McDowell WINS STAGE 1 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/F3nrznUzPU — William Blackwell Network (@WBNetwork72) February 25, 2024

After falling back to 17th following an early Stage 2 pit stop, McDowell rallied to P3 within 15 rotations. His Victory Lane bid ended on Lap 135 after spinning out en route to pit row, which took out 2024 Daytona 500 champion William Byron …

With Austin Cindric in the lead, more trouble found some front-runners on Lap 160. Chris Buescher got loose and hit the wall, collecting Joey Logano and Hamlin. The three drivers remain three of top speedway drivers on the circuit and were running from P3-6 at the time of the collision …

Trouble on the final lap of the stage! pic.twitter.com/FXNmRF1IZ2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2024

Cindric captured Stage 2 under caution …

Austin Cindric back to the lead with 3 laps to go in Stage 2 in the #AmbetterHealth400 !#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6uLLkBnFQU — Josh Patrick (@JoshCanuckIV) February 25, 2024

Ross Chastain tapped Elliott and spun out from the eighth position. Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, recovered to place 15th and Chastain earned a P7 …

Contact between the Nos. 1 and 9, and @chaseelliott goes sliding! pic.twitter.com/EpSMyr7RPe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2024

“These guys are not lifting.” With 49 laps to go, four drivers lined up and challenged for the lead — more than once …

With 40 laps remaining, Brad Keselowski got loose and engulfed Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup titleholder who can not catch a break at Atlanta. In the five Cup events since the redesign, Larson has been in an accident in each outing …

Riding in the top five with 19 laps remaining, Chase Briscoe aggressively blocked his position, but didn’t have the power to make runs off the corners. Eventually, Briscoe and Hamlin made contact while racing four-wide. After Josh Berry, Justin Haley and Burton were collected in the crash, a red flag appeared for 11: 24. Briscoe placed 31st, but had “fun” …

"That was the most fun I've ever had here." Chase Briscoe shares his thoughts on the racing after crashing out late at Atlanta: 📹 @tanner_marlar pic.twitter.com/QSAn65RcoV — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) February 26, 2024

Suarez claimed the lead for the first time on Lap 250 after Cindric attempted to check up, but caused Berry to veer sideways and strike Hocevar and Elliott. Cindric cleared the mele and placed P4, just behind the three-way photo finish …

The finish from the perspective of Austin Cindric Starting the year with a top 5 already, HELL YEAH! Oh yeah, also congrats Suarez. That's awesome. pic.twitter.com/7TLFbwVn7X — Brett (@22fan4ever) February 26, 2024

Busch, who won the Truck Series event Saturday, may have come up short Sunday, but he lauded the ending. “Good to see Daniel get a win,” he said. Blaney, the reigning Cup champion, agreed: “What a cool finish” …

What a race. What a win. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Kahwc93MoY — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 26, 2024