NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Dover Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
cup series final lap crash at dega (1)

Entering Turn 4 on the final lap of Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR Cup Series champion Michael McDowell led the field after receiving pushes from fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Noah Gragson.

Within view of the start/finish line, McDowell, who started on the pole, attempted to block Keselowski and he lost control of his machine, crashing out and placing P31. Tyler Reddick took advantage of the mele and earned the checkered flag.

McDowell, who has just two wins in 475 career Cup starts, suffered another setback.

“Heartbroken, man,” McDowell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s super unfortunate. So disappointed. Yeah, you just want to get to the finish line there, and we had an opportunity to win the race. And I haven’t seen the replay and I’m just going off of what I felt and saw. I’ve moved up to block Brad’s run, and when I pulled back down, I just, just wasn’t clear, you know? Barely got my bumper and turned me, you know, but just unfortunate because we had a good chance of getting the Dark Horse Mustang in Victory Lane.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Würth 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 11th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Würth 400 Storylines

  • Can the Truex clan pull off another double-play? Last year, Martin Truex Jr. led all but one of the final 69 laps to capture the Cup race after his brother, Ryan, claimed the Xfinity Series event.
  • After a P26 at Talladega, Kyle Busch’s slump continues, posting five finishes of 20th or worse in his past eight outings. The two-time Cup champion ranks No. 17 in the regular-season standings, 12 points out of the final playoff spot.
  • Anthony Alfredo is coming off a career-best weekend, placing P6 in the Cup event and equaling his top Xfinity Series finish (P3). How close is the fourth-year driver to finally earning his first national series win?

Würth 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 Odds
 Play
Kyle Larson +450 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +675 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +800 BetOnline logo
William Byron +800 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +800 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott  +1200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1600 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +1600 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +1800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1800 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2000 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2200 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +3300 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +5000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +8000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +10000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +10000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +10000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
AJ Allmendinger +15000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +20000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +25000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +25000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +50000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Würth 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

The regular-season points leader started from the rear at Talladega because of a qualifying snafu. With one win and 11 top-10s in 15 career outings at Dover, it’s a good place for Larson, the odds-on favorite, to rebound.

Tyler Reddick (+1800)

Reddick has proven he can win on road course and now superspeedways. With five consecutive top-10s, his team looks primed to conquer the Monster Mile.

Brad Keselowski (+2200)

With back-to-back P2s, Keselowski appears close to ending his prolonged winless skid. Ford, which has yet to record a win in its newly designed Mustang Dark Horse, needs the owner/driver to come through – fast.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
