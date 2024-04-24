Entering Turn 4 on the final lap of Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR Cup Series champion Michael McDowell led the field after receiving pushes from fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Noah Gragson.

Within view of the start/finish line, McDowell, who started on the pole, attempted to block Keselowski and he lost control of his machine, crashing out and placing P31. Tyler Reddick took advantage of the mele and earned the checkered flag.

McDowell, who has just two wins in 475 career Cup starts, suffered another setback.

“Heartbroken, man,” McDowell said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s super unfortunate. So disappointed. Yeah, you just want to get to the finish line there, and we had an opportunity to win the race. And I haven’t seen the replay and I’m just going off of what I felt and saw. I’ve moved up to block Brad’s run, and when I pulled back down, I just, just wasn’t clear, you know? Barely got my bumper and turned me, you know, but just unfortunate because we had a good chance of getting the Dark Horse Mustang in Victory Lane.”

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Würth 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 11th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

What a win for Tyler Reddick, feel for Michael McDowell, he was so close to winning at Dega #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mY0RpHkaQE — Purg_Sports (@Joey_Purg) April 21, 2024

Würth 400 Storylines

Can the Truex clan pull off another double-play? Last year, Martin Truex Jr. led all but one of the final 69 laps to capture the Cup race after his brother, Ryan, claimed the Xfinity Series event.

After a P26 at Talladega, Kyle Busch’s slump continues, posting five finishes of 20th or worse in his past eight outings. The two-time Cup champion ranks No. 17 in the regular-season standings, 12 points out of the final playoff spot.

Anthony Alfredo is coming off a career-best weekend, placing P6 in the Cup event and equaling his top Xfinity Series finish (P3). How close is the fourth-year driver to finally earning his first national series win?

Würth 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 Odds

Play Kyle Larson +450 Martin Truex Jr. +675 Denny Hamlin +800 William Byron +800 Ross Chastain +800 Christopher Bell +1000 Chase Elliott +1200 Ryan Blaney +1200 Ty Gibbs +1600 Alex Bowman +1600 Tyler Reddick +1800 Kyle Busch +1800 Chris Buescher +2000 Joey Logano +2200 Brad Keselowski +2200 Bubba Wallace +3300 Josh Berry +5000 Chase Briscoe +5000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Erik Jones +8000 Noah Gragson +10000 Michael McDowell +10000 Carson Hocevar +10000 John Hunter Nemechek +10000 Ryan Preece +10000 Austin Dillon +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Jimmie Johnson +10000 Austin Cindric +15000 AJ Allmendinger +15000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Justin Haley +20000 Todd Gilliland +25000 Zane Smith +25000 Harrison Burton +50000 Daniel Hemric +50000 Kaz Grala +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Würth 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+450)

The regular-season points leader started from the rear at Talladega because of a qualifying snafu. With one win and 11 top-10s in 15 career outings at Dover, it’s a good place for Larson, the odds-on favorite, to rebound.

Tyler Reddick (+1800)

Reddick has proven he can win on road course and now superspeedways. With five consecutive top-10s, his team looks primed to conquer the Monster Mile.

Brad Keselowski (+2200)

With back-to-back P2s, Keselowski appears close to ending his prolonged winless skid. Ford, which has yet to record a win in its newly designed Mustang Dark Horse, needs the owner/driver to come through – fast.

Tyler Reddick’s reaction to winning the 2024 GEICO 500 @ Talladega. pic.twitter.com/bhW5ZURD2G — Andrew (@Basso488) April 22, 2024