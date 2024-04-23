What does driver Jesse Love do for an encore after capturing the Ag-Pro 300 in double-overtime at Talladega Superspeedway and earning his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory?
During the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Love paced the field on the second overtime, but his No. 2 Chevrolet ran out of gas.
Love beat runner-up Riley Herbst by .141 seconds, becoming just the seventh pilot to visit Victory Lane for the first time at Talladega’s 2.66-mile, high-banked track.
In nine circuit starts, the 19-year-old rookie has secured three top-five finishes, six top-10s and three poles. His average start has been 6.7 and has compiled four stage wins. He has led 220 laps and enters Saturday’s BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in fourth place in the points standings, 41 behind Chandler Smith.
What will Love do next?
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at (All Times ET):
Friday
- 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
- 1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
- 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 race
Saturday
- 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice
- 11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 race
Sunday
- 2 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 race
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRiver 200 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford
- 2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
- 4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet
- 5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet
- 7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Daniel Dye, Kaulig Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet
- 11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet
- 12, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 14, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota
- 15, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 16, Ryan Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 17, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet
- 18, Corey Heim, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota
- 19, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet
- 20, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford
- 21, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford
- 22, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 23, TBA, Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota
- 24, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford
- 25, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford
- 26, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 27, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 28, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet
- 29, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 30, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet
- 31, TBA, Motorsports Business Management, No. 66 Chevrolet
- 32, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota
- 33, Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet
- 34, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
- 35, Kaden Honeycutt, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet
- 36, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet
- 37, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford
- 38, Patrick Emerling, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet
- 39, David Starr, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet
