What does driver Jesse Love do for an encore after capturing the Ag-Pro 300 in double-overtime at Talladega Superspeedway and earning his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory?

During the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Love paced the field on the second overtime, but his No. 2 Chevrolet ran out of gas.

Love beat runner-up Riley Herbst by .141 seconds, becoming just the seventh pilot to visit Victory Lane for the first time at Talladega’s 2.66-mile, high-banked track.

In nine circuit starts, the 19-year-old rookie has secured three top-five finishes, six top-10s and three poles. His average start has been 6.7 and has compiled four stage wins. He has led 220 laps and enters Saturday’s BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway in fourth place in the points standings, 41 behind Chandler Smith.

What will Love do next?

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at (All Times ET):

Friday

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 race

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 race

Sunday

2 p.m.: Cup Series Würth 400 race

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRiver 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Daniel Dye, Kaulig Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet

11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

12, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

14, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

15, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

16, Ryan Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

17, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

18, Corey Heim, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

19, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

20, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

21, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

22, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

23, TBA, Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

24, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

25, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

26, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

27, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

28, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

29, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

30, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

31, TBA, Motorsports Business Management, No. 66 Chevrolet

32, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

33, Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet

34, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

35, Kaden Honeycutt, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

36, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

37, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

38, Patrick Emerling, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet

39, David Starr, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet

On Saturday, our great friend and partner David Starr raced in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. Here’s a look at David getting introduced to the crowd at his home track. Plenty of coverage from this weekend to come, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/V5CrEV0EDk — ConectUS Wireless (@MyConectUS) April 17, 2024