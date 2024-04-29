NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Fans Respond To Denny Hamlin Air-Blocking Kyle Larson To Earn Würth 400 Victory At Dover Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
DENNY hamlin wins wurth 400 at dover (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson raised one of his major concerns with the Next Gen car, following his runner-up finish during Sunday’s Würth at Dover Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin earned the win, but Larson didn’t appreciate the way he did it.

“This (type of) racing, it’s hard to pass the lead car,” Larson told TSJSports. “I knew I was going to fight an uphill battle after I lost the lead.”

Hamlin clinched his second “Monster Mile” checkered flag by air-blocking Larson’s passing attempts, a common complaint among drivers.

“He didn’t do anything special,” Larson said. “It’s not hard to air-block.”

One potential fix, Larson proposed, was removing the rear-view camera, which would lessen the leader’s advantage in blocking attempts.

“That’s one of the little things, I think could fix it,” Larson said. “It’s hard to see out of the rear-view mirrors, but the camera is so easy.”

X (Twitter) fans replied to Hamlin backing up his early-week victory prognostication …

Hamlin collected his 54th victory of his career and received the “typical reaction” from fans …

After a few years of attendance struggles, fans came back to Dover in droves Sunday …

Shhhhh. Just listen …

Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club and part-time driver, returned to his personal playground. He entered Sunday looking for win No. 12 at Dover …

Retired for about six months, Kevin Harvick is already planning to return to Cup competition, well, at least testing. With Larson scheduled to qualify for the Indy 500, Harvick agreed to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet during the practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18 …

The Cup machines lined up for the start …

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney showed off early muscle by passing pole-sitter Kyle Busch on Lap 34. Blaney ended up P7 after leading for 47 rotations …

Running in second place on Lap 182, William Byron’s team faced trouble in the pits when the No. 48 Chevrolet fell off the jack, resulting in a 24-second stop. Byron’s day ended with a P33 after absorbing contact from a spinning Bubba Wallace on Lap 329 …

Last year’s event winner, Martin Truex Jr. dominated again at his “home track,” leading for 69 laps, but he could close on the leaders at the end, placing third …

During the race, Fox Sports caught up with injured Erik Jones …

After embracing the “black hat” personality for years, Hamlin has divided the Cup circuit’s fan base, but, to some, his talent is undeniable …

During his post-race press conference, Hamlin spoke about what it’s like competing against Larson …

Racing team owner Joe Gibbs brought the broom to Dover …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

