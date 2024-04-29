NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson raised one of his major concerns with the Next Gen car, following his runner-up finish during Sunday’s Würth at Dover Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin earned the win, but Larson didn’t appreciate the way he did it.

“This (type of) racing, it’s hard to pass the lead car,” Larson told TSJSports. “I knew I was going to fight an uphill battle after I lost the lead.”

Hamlin clinched his second “Monster Mile” checkered flag by air-blocking Larson’s passing attempts, a common complaint among drivers.

“He didn’t do anything special,” Larson said. “It’s not hard to air-block.”

One potential fix, Larson proposed, was removing the rear-view camera, which would lessen the leader’s advantage in blocking attempts.

“That’s one of the little things, I think could fix it,” Larson said. “It’s hard to see out of the rear-view mirrors, but the camera is so easy.”

"It puts a little pressure on you when you run your mouth and say on Monday that you're gonna win the race this weekend." Hamlin called his shot and delivered with his 54th career & 2nd Monster Mile win.

Hamlin collected his 54th victory of his career and received the “typical reaction” from fans …

Denny Hamlin takes the checkered flag and receives his typical reaction

After a few years of attendance struggles, fans came back to Dover in droves Sunday …

There's a huge crowd on hand today at Monster Mile! Pre-race ceremonies are just a few moments away and folks are still making their way inside.

Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club and part-time driver, returned to his personal playground. He entered Sunday looking for win No. 12 at Dover …

Ready for 400 miles of Dover

Retired for about six months, Kevin Harvick is already planning to return to Cup competition, well, at least testing. With Larson scheduled to qualify for the Indy 500, Harvick agreed to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet during the practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18 …

Congratulations Kevin Harvick on successfully being retired for like six months before getting back in a race car.

The Cup machines lined up for the start …

Who's ready to conquer the monster? It's almost time to go at Dover

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney showed off early muscle by passing pole-sitter Kyle Busch on Lap 34. Blaney ended up P7 after leading for 47 rotations …

Blaney wraps the bottom and puts the No. 12 out front!

Running in second place on Lap 182, William Byron’s team faced trouble in the pits when the No. 48 Chevrolet fell off the jack, resulting in a 24-second stop. Byron’s day ended with a P33 after absorbing contact from a spinning Bubba Wallace on Lap 329 …

Last year’s event winner, Martin Truex Jr. dominated again at his “home track,” leading for 69 laps, but he could close on the leaders at the end, placing third …

The No. 19 continues to set the pace, with over 50 laps led. Is today the day for Martin Truex Jr.?

During the race, Fox Sports caught up with injured Erik Jones …

After embracing the “black hat” personality for years, Hamlin has divided the Cup circuit’s fan base, but, to some, his talent is undeniable …

Love him or hate him, you have to admit Denny Hamlin is one of the best drivers of all time.

During his post-race press conference, Hamlin spoke about what it’s like competing against Larson …

"I just know the pressure that it puts on me, because I know that he's willing to take chances to reel me in." -Denny Hamlin tells about racing with Kyle Larson for the win:

Racing team owner Joe Gibbs brought the broom to Dover …

"Sometimes there's heartache that goes with it, but weekends like this make it all worthwhile." Team owner Joe Gibbs was all smiles after sweeping another Monster Mile weekend with Ryan Truex and Denny Hamlin