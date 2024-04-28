NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: Qualifying, Kyle Busch’s Pole Position, Lineup At Dover Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
kyle busch pole at dover (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has struggled recently, coming off a P27 at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday.  

Over his past eight outings, Busch, a two-time circuit champion, has compiled an average finish of 19.25. 

During Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch rebounded and earned the pole position for Sunday’s Würth 400. After turning a hot lap of 162.191 mph and will start on inside of the front row for the 34th time in his career. 

“The last month or so there’s definitely been a struggle with speed,” Busch said, as reported by NASCAR.com.    

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney, who posted the fastest practice lap time, narrowly missed out on the pole position by 0.033 seconds.

Corey Heim Fights Nerves Before Cup Debut 

Corey Heim admitted to feeling nervous before his Cup Series debut Sunday. The Truck Series regular was slated to replace the injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota. 

“Trying to do the best I can for this group,” Heim said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “There is really just a long list of men and women at Legacy Motor Club that have helped me get prepared for this race, and I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t a little nervous about it just because I’ve never sat in one of these cars before, but my job is to do the best I can for this group until Erik comes back.” 

Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra following a wreck at Talladega. 

Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who will compete as a driver at a venue in which he captured 11 races, said Legacy Motor Club will treat Jones’ injury as “week-to-week.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
  • 2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
  • 3, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 4, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
  • 5, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 6, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 7, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 8, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
  • 9, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 11, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
  • 12, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 13, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
  • 14, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
  • 15, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 16, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
  • 17, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
  • 18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
  • 19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 21, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 22, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
  • 23, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
  • 24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
  • 25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 26, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
  • 27, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club
  • 28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
  • 30, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 31, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
  • 32, Corey Heim, 43, Legacy Motor Club
  • 33, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 34, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
  • 35, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
  • 36, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
  • 37. Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports

Topics  
NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors Würth 400 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
cup series final lap crash at dega (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Dover Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
jesse love wins first race xfinity (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler reddick celebrates geico 500 win at dega (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Dover Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 22 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
austin hill wins talladega pole (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300: Qualifying, Austin Hill’s Pole Position, Lineup At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott sits in car at texas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 16 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott celebrates end winless skid (1)
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
sam mayer xfinity team celebrates texas win (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top