NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has struggled recently, coming off a P27 at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday.

Over his past eight outings, Busch, a two-time circuit champion, has compiled an average finish of 19.25.

During Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch rebounded and earned the pole position for Sunday’s Würth 400. After turning a hot lap of 162.191 mph and will start on inside of the front row for the 34th time in his career.

“The last month or so there’s definitely been a struggle with speed,” Busch said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney, who posted the fastest practice lap time, narrowly missed out on the pole position by 0.033 seconds.

Corey Heim Fights Nerves Before Cup Debut

Corey Heim admitted to feeling nervous before his Cup Series debut Sunday. The Truck Series regular was slated to replace the injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota.

“Trying to do the best I can for this group,” Heim said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “There is really just a long list of men and women at Legacy Motor Club that have helped me get prepared for this race, and I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t a little nervous about it just because I’ve never sat in one of these cars before, but my job is to do the best I can for this group until Erik comes back.”

Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra following a wreck at Talladega.

Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who will compete as a driver at a venue in which he captured 11 races, said Legacy Motor Club will treat Jones’ injury as “week-to-week.”

“I’ve never seen somebody sleep with my wife, but I imagine that’d be what’s like.”@keselowski talks about the feeling of if someone else

were drive in his car as @CoreyHeim_ makes his #NASCAR Cup Series debut. 📹: @stephen_stumpf pic.twitter.com/dFjNqHMyoR — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) April 27, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

3, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

4, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

5, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

6, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

8, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

9, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

11, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

12, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

13, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

14, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing

15, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

16, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

17, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports

21, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

22, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

23, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

26, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

27, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club

28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

30, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

31, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

32, Corey Heim, 43, Legacy Motor Club

33, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

34, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club

35, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing

36, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing

37. Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports