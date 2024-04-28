NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has struggled recently, coming off a P27 at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday.
Over his past eight outings, Busch, a two-time circuit champion, has compiled an average finish of 19.25.
During Saturday’s qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch rebounded and earned the pole position for Sunday’s Würth 400. After turning a hot lap of 162.191 mph and will start on inside of the front row for the 34th time in his career.
“The last month or so there’s definitely been a struggle with speed,” Busch said, as reported by NASCAR.com.
Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney, who posted the fastest practice lap time, narrowly missed out on the pole position by 0.033 seconds.
Corey Heim Fights Nerves Before Cup Debut
Corey Heim admitted to feeling nervous before his Cup Series debut Sunday. The Truck Series regular was slated to replace the injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota.
“Trying to do the best I can for this group,” Heim said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “There is really just a long list of men and women at Legacy Motor Club that have helped me get prepared for this race, and I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t a little nervous about it just because I’ve never sat in one of these cars before, but my job is to do the best I can for this group until Erik comes back.”
Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra following a wreck at Talladega.
Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson, who will compete as a driver at a venue in which he captured 11 races, said Legacy Motor Club will treat Jones’ injury as “week-to-week.”
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 3, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 4, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 5, Noah Gragson, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 6, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 7, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 8, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 9, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 11, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 12, Josh Berry, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 13, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 14, Daniel Hemric, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 15, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 16, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 17, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 18, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 19, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 20, Carson Hocevar, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 21, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 22, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 23, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 24, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 25, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 26, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 27, Jimmie Johnson, 84, Legacy Motor Club
- 28, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 30, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 31, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 32, Corey Heim, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 33, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 34, John H. Nemechek, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 35, Kaz Grala, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 36, Justin Haley, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 37. Zane Smith, 71, Spire Motorsports
