NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Darlington Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
kyle larson races denny hamlin at ksnas (1)

Is Kyle Larson just getting started?

Larson is prepping for a big month after establishing a NASCAR Cup Series record when he edged Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds during Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The 2021 circuit champion will be out to defend his race titles at Darlington Speedway on Sunday and the all-star showcase at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19. If that’s not enough, Larson will attempt the Memorial Day doubleheader, competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After earning his second win this season Sunday, Larson extended his lead in the regular-season standings to 29 points over Martin Truex Jr. and 55 over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Goodyear 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 13th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Goodyear 400 Storylines

  • Winless thus far this season, Martin Truex Jr. debatably has enjoyed the best season in the Cup field. The No. 19 Toyota driver has averaged a circuit-best 8.9 finish. At Darlington, however, he hasn’t finished better than P18 in his past four visits. Can he recover during his next outing at “The Lady in Black?”
  • Joey Logano needs a restart. Coming off a P34 at Kansas, lowlighted by a third-stage spin-out, the 2022 series champion has not earned a top-10 finish since Martinsville Speedway on April 7.
  • How did Ross Chastain’s Monday morning team meeting go after a failed team strategy aided to a P19 finish after intense battles for the lead with Larson and Denny Hamlin? Chastain still seeks his first win this season.

Goodyear 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 Odds
 Play
Kyle Larson +400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +450 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +650 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +725 BetOnline logo
William Byron +750 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain  +1400 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1600 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1600 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1800 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2200 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2200 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +2200 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2500 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +3300 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +3300 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +5000 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +8000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +10000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +10000 BetOnline logo
 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +15000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +15000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +20000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland  +30000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +30000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +50000 BetOnline logo
 Zane Smith +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Derek Kraus +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Goodyear 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Tyler Reddick (+725)

He could not successfully follow up his win at Talladega on April 21. His 23XI Racing team appeared to have missed on its pre-race setup at Kansas, leading to consecutive missed top 10s. Look for Reddick’s team to rebound.

Chris Buescher (+2500)

Buescher edged Larson at Kansas. Nope, hold on, Larson edged Buecher by the closest margin in Cup history. After three wins last season, Buescher, who endured a pit crew member penalty Sunday, still seeks his first in 2024.

William Bowman (+3300)

After three consecutive top-10s, how much longer – and what more – does the No. 48 team have to wait before re-entering Victory Lane? His three Hendrick Motorsports teammates have already won this year. Is “Mr. H” getting impatient?

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series entry list darlington (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar truck series generic art (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  12h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins closest finish ever at kansas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch History As Kyle Larson Edges Chris Buescher By 0.001 Seconds, Claiming AdventHealth 400 At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 6 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Truck Series Fans React To Corey Heim Holding Off Zane Smith For Heart of America 200 Win At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 5 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell wins pole at kansas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400: Qualifying, Christopher Bell’s Pole Position, Lineup At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 4 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kansas speedway genaric shot (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200: Qualifying, Chase Purdy’s Pole Position, Lineup At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top