Is Kyle Larson just getting started?

Larson is prepping for a big month after establishing a NASCAR Cup Series record when he edged Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds during Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The 2021 circuit champion will be out to defend his race titles at Darlington Speedway on Sunday and the all-star showcase at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19. If that’s not enough, Larson will attempt the Memorial Day doubleheader, competing in the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After earning his second win this season Sunday, Larson extended his lead in the regular-season standings to 29 points over Martin Truex Jr. and 55 over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Goodyear 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the 13th race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

THE CLOSEST FINISH IN NASCAR HISTORY! KYLE LARSON BEATS AND BANGS HIS WAY TO A .001 SECOND WIN @rubbinisracing pic.twitter.com/gXaf0U68yD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

Goodyear 400 Storylines

Winless thus far this season, Martin Truex Jr. debatably has enjoyed the best season in the Cup field. The No. 19 Toyota driver has averaged a circuit-best 8.9 finish. At Darlington, however, he hasn’t finished better than P18 in his past four visits. Can he recover during his next outing at “The Lady in Black?”

Joey Logano needs a restart. Coming off a P34 at Kansas, lowlighted by a third-stage spin-out, the 2022 series champion has not earned a top-10 finish since Martinsville Speedway on April 7.

How did Ross Chastain’s Monday morning team meeting go after a failed team strategy aided to a P19 finish after intense battles for the lead with Larson and Denny Hamlin? Chastain still seeks his first win this season.

Joey Logano goes around and through the grass! pic.twitter.com/cmk0pg8gWv — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 6, 2024

Goodyear 400 Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 Odds

Play Kyle Larson +400 Denny Hamlin +450 Martin Truex Jr. +650 Tyler Reddick +725 William Byron +750 Christopher Bell +1000 Ross Chastain +1400 Chase Elliott +1600 Kyle Busch +1600 Brad Keselowski +1800 Ty Gibbs +2200 Joey Logano +2200 Ryan Blaney +2200 Chris Buescher +2500 Bubba Wallace +2500 Alex Bowman +3300 Erik Jones +3300 Noah Gragson +5000 Chase Briscoe +8000 Josh Berry +10000 Daniel Suarez +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 Michael McDowell +15000 Austin Dillon +15000 Austin Cindric +15000 Carson Hocevar +20000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Ryan Preece +30000 Todd Gilliland +30000 Corey LaJoie +30000 Harrison Burton +30000 Justin Haley +50000 Zane Smith +50000 Daniel Hemric +100000 Derek Kraus +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

Goodyear 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

Tyler Reddick (+725)

He could not successfully follow up his win at Talladega on April 21. His 23XI Racing team appeared to have missed on its pre-race setup at Kansas, leading to consecutive missed top 10s. Look for Reddick’s team to rebound.

Chris Buescher (+2500)

Buescher edged Larson at Kansas. Nope, hold on, Larson edged Buecher by the closest margin in Cup history. After three wins last season, Buescher, who endured a pit crew member penalty Sunday, still seeks his first in 2024.

William Bowman (+3300)

After three consecutive top-10s, how much longer – and what more – does the No. 48 team have to wait before re-entering Victory Lane? His three Hendrick Motorsports teammates have already won this year. Is “Mr. H” getting impatient?

Second stings, but I’m proud of the speed we had yesterday. Led a handful of laps, won a stage, had some great strategy calls. 51 points is still a strong day for us as much as I dislike thinking about points racing. If we keep putting ourselves in this position, wins will come pic.twitter.com/n4kSsQz9ej — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) May 6, 2024