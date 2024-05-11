With qualifying rained out Friday at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer was awarded the pole position for Saturday’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 via circuit metrics.

Second in the series’ points standings, Custer has yet to visit Victory Lane this season and trails series leader, Chandler Smith, by one point. Smith will start on the outside of the front row.

Sheldon Creed (P3) and AJ Allmendinger (P4) and Austin Hill (P5) rounded out the top five.

Cup series regular William Byron will start last.

Well, that’s not good. Xfinity Series practice and qualifying have been cancelled. Tune in tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 for the main event. pic.twitter.com/3toqz8gtaD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 10, 2024

William Byron Attempting To Duplicate Kyle Larson’s Last-Lap Feat

During last season’s Xfinity spring event at Darlington, Cup regular Kyle Larson climbed back into an Xfinity machine and claimed his first national series win at the 1.366-mile oval track.

Overcoming a Stage 3 speeding penalty and aided by well-timed caution periods, Larson outdueled John Hunter Nemechek for the win. The two made side-by-side contact at least three times on the final lap.

Nemechek edged Larson for the Stage 2 win.

“Had a really fast race car and battling with one of the best in the sport in my opinion, Kyle Larson,” Nemechek said after the race, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Just disappointed a little bit from the standpoint of how that ended up there. Overall, we gave it a shot and still had a shot to win off of Turn 4. Fast car, top five to show for it, when it probably should have been Victory Lane or second.“

With Larson not entered to defend his title Saturday, Byron will attempt to duplicate what his Hendrick Motorsports teammate accomplished last spring. It may be a bit more challenging, considering he will start P38.

Kyle Larson Vs John-Hunter Nemechek Xfinity Series – Darlington – 2023#NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/X8kFO0Qq5y — YG (@TREYFIVE35) July 25, 2023

NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 Lineup

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing

2, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

5, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing

6, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports

7, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports

8, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports

9, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing

10, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing

11, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing

12, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing

13, Carson Kvapil, 88, JR Motorsports

14, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports

15, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing

16, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing

17, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing

18, Aric Almirola, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

19, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing

20, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

21, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing

22, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports

23, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports

24, Taylor Gray, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

25, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing

26, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing

27, David Starr, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

28, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing

29, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing

30, Josh Bilicki, 92, DGM Racing

31, Matt DiBenedetto, 38, RSS Racing

32, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing

33, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports

34, John Hunter Nemechek, 26, Sam Hunt Racing

35, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports

36, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing

37, Chad Finchum, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports

38, William Byron, 17, Hendrick Motorsports