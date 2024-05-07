In real time, Sunday’s photo finish initially appeared to show Chris Buescher beating Kyle Larson to the start/finish line at Kansas Speedway.

The distance between the two was clocked at 0.001 seconds and Larson was awarded the win after race officials reviewed replays via high speed cameras. It was the closest finish in 76 years of Cup competition.

“I got to the finish line and had no clue if I won or not,” Larson said, as reported by The Athletic. “I really didn’t honestly care because I was just like, ‘Man, that was frickin’ awesome.’ ”

The “awesome” conclusion placed second in NASCAR National Series history, edged out by Tyler Reddick’s 0.0004-second win over Elliott Sadler during an Xfinity Series duel at Daytona International Speedway in 2018.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 race

Saturday

10:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400 race

When you wake up and it’s race week in Darlington 🔥#NASCARThrowback | #Goodyear400 pic.twitter.com/TLOmYvPFal — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) May 6, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Racing is in their blood! Eddie and Len Wood told us all about their first time attending a race and growing up in the sport. #NASCARThrowback | @woodbrothers21 pic.twitter.com/o7sFBNhFmM — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) May 3, 2024