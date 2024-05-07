In real time, Sunday’s photo finish initially appeared to show Chris Buescher beating Kyle Larson to the start/finish line at Kansas Speedway.
The distance between the two was clocked at 0.001 seconds and Larson was awarded the win after race officials reviewed replays via high speed cameras. It was the closest finish in 76 years of Cup competition.
“I got to the finish line and had no clue if I won or not,” Larson said, as reported by The Athletic. “I really didn’t honestly care because I was just like, ‘Man, that was frickin’ awesome.’ ”
The “awesome” conclusion placed second in NASCAR National Series history, edged out by Tyler Reddick’s 0.0004-second win over Elliott Sadler during an Xfinity Series duel at Daytona International Speedway in 2018.
.@KyleLarsonRacin‘s win over @Chris_Buescher by 0.001 seconds is the CLOSEST in @NASCAR CUP Series history.
It is the SECOND closest overall behind @TylerReddick & @Elliott_Sadler at @DAYTONA in @XfinityRacing.#NASCAR | #AdventHealth400 pic.twitter.com/lfmNc9yL5r
— Seth Eggert (@SethEggert91) May 6, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 race
Saturday
- 10:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 11:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 race
Sunday
- 3 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400 race
When you wake up and it’s race week in Darlington 🔥#NASCARThrowback | #Goodyear400 pic.twitter.com/TLOmYvPFal
— Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) May 6, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Derek Kraus, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
Racing is in their blood!
Eddie and Len Wood told us all about their first time attending a race and growing up in the sport. #NASCARThrowback | @woodbrothers21 pic.twitter.com/o7sFBNhFmM
— Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) May 3, 2024