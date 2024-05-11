In throwback fashion, Nicholas Sanchez beat the field and the heavy afternoon rain showers.

The NASCAR Truck Series driver qualified for the pole position for Friday night’s delayed Buckle Up South Carolina 200 At Darlington Raceway. Sanchez turned an afternoon hot lap of 167.905 mph, edging series points leader Corey Heim by 0.148 seconds.

Credited with his seventh career pole and second this season, Sanchez, who ranked third in the points standings seeks to cut into his 49-point deficit. Christian Eckes, who ranked second, qualified P7 at the 1.366-mile oval.

Rain later washed out the Xfinity Series’ qualifying session and delayed the start of the national series’ weekend opener by over two hours.

Time for the Nascar truck series race at darlington after a long delay pic.twitter.com/cJn4njPPne — Rails and Racing Productions (@UnionPacificFa1) May 11, 2024

Nicholas Sanchez’s Team Honors Diversity Program

Sanchez was slated to pilot a throwback look. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program, the No. 2 Chevrolet was scheduled to feature a red and black color scheme for Friday night’s race.

A program alum along with Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez, Sanchez secured Rev Racing’s first national series victory at Daytona International Speedway last February.

“It’s a really cool scheme honoring the diversity program,” Sanchez said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Big thanks to Gainbridge for allowing us to run it and honor Rev Racing and the Drive for Diversity Program for everything they’ve done over the past 20 years. It’s a big anniversary and a big year for them, so to honor them is really awesome.

“I hope that in the next 20 years, the program will keep introducing drivers to the sport and give people an opportunity to drive in NASCAR.”

20 years of history, worn by the future. Nick Sanchez rocks a commemorative throwback jacket created by Greg Lauren in honor of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program’s 20th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ui0eumEtVi — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 11, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing

2, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage

3, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage

4, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports

5, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage

6, Ross Chastain, 45, Niece Motorsports

7, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

8, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports

9, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports

10, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

11, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing

12, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing

13, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage

14, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing

15, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.

16, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing

17, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports

18, Colby Howard, 1, TRICON Garage

19, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports

20, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing

21, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing

22, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing

23, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

24, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

25, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports

26, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports

27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports

28, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing

29, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports

30, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

31, Mason Maggio, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing

32, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports