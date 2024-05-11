NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200: Qualifying, Nicholas Sanchez’s Throwback Pole Position, Lineup At Darlington Raceway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)

In throwback fashion, Nicholas Sanchez beat the field and the heavy afternoon rain showers.

The NASCAR Truck Series driver qualified for the pole position for Friday night’s delayed Buckle Up South Carolina 200 At Darlington Raceway. Sanchez turned an afternoon hot lap of 167.905 mph, edging series points leader Corey Heim by 0.148 seconds.

Credited with his seventh career pole and second this season, Sanchez, who ranked third in the points standings seeks to cut into his 49-point deficit. Christian Eckes, who ranked second, qualified P7 at the 1.366-mile oval.

Rain later washed out the Xfinity Series’ qualifying session and delayed the start of the national series’ weekend opener by over two hours.

Nicholas Sanchez’s Team Honors Diversity Program

Sanchez was slated to pilot a throwback look. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program, the No. 2 Chevrolet was scheduled to feature a red and black color scheme for Friday night’s race.

A program alum along with Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez, Sanchez secured Rev Racing’s first national series victory at Daytona International Speedway last February.

“It’s a really cool scheme honoring the diversity program,” Sanchez said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Big thanks to Gainbridge for allowing us to run it and honor Rev Racing and the Drive for Diversity Program for everything they’ve done over the past 20 years. It’s a big anniversary and a big year for them, so to honor them is really awesome.

“I hope that in the next 20 years, the program will keep introducing drivers to the sport and give people an opportunity to drive in NASCAR.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Nicholas Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing
  • 2, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage
  • 3, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage
  • 4, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 5, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage
  • 6, Ross Chastain, 45, Niece Motorsports
  • 7, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 8, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 9, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports
  • 10, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 11, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing
  • 12, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing
  • 13, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage
  • 14, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing
  • 15, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.
  • 16, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing
  • 17, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports
  • 18, Colby Howard, 1, TRICON Garage
  • 19, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 20, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing
  • 21, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing
  • 22, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 23, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 24, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 25, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports
  • 26, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports
  • 28, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing
  • 29, Mason Massey, 02, Young Motorsports
  • 30, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises
  • 31, Mason Maggio, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 32, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

Topics  
Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)

NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200: Qualifying, Nicholas Sanchez’s Throwback Pole Position, Lineup At Darlington Raceway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson races denny hamlin at ksnas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series entry list darlington (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar truck series generic art (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 7 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins closest finish ever at kansas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch History As Kyle Larson Edges Chris Buescher By 0.001 Seconds, Claiming AdventHealth 400 At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 6 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400
NASCAR Truck Series Fans React To Corey Heim Holding Off Zane Smith For Heart of America 200 Win At Kansas Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 5 2024
More News
Arrow to top