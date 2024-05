A ninth-place finish generally does not garner many headlines – or airtime.

Even when the (barely) top-10 finish garnered $100,000, as it did for NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo secured the Dash 4 Cash bonus at Dover Motor Speedway on April 27.

When Alfredo, driving for small-garage Our Motorsports, captured the prize money, he was interviewed by a Fox Sports reporter. But it was never broadcast, much to Alfredo’s dismay.

Fox Sports eventually posted the interview on X (Twitter), but Alfredo made his subtle point. Coverage for small and big teams should have a better balance with the Xfinity Series scheduled to return Saturday for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway after a one-week hiatus.

I’m hearing not. That’s very disappointing. This is a huge accomplishment for our team and sponsors, yet we didn’t get the exposure for it. https://t.co/ASmfqNJsN0 — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) April 27, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 race

Saturday

10:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 race

Sunday

4 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400 race

NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

11, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

12, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

13, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 17 Chevrolet

14, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

15, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

16, Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

17, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

18, John Hunter Nemechek, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

19, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

20, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

21, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

22, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

23, TBD, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

24, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

25, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

26, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

27, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

28, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

29, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

30, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

31, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

32, Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet

33, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

34, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

35, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

36, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

37, Patrick Emerling, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet

38, David Starr, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet

Excited to honor our family’s history in racing next weekend in Darlington 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Roa4uOzn8m — Riley Herbst (@rileyherbst) May 2, 2024