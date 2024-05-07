NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Darlington Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
nascar truck series generic art (1)

Corey Heim may have dominated the Heart of America 200 At Kansas Speedway last Saturday, but did the NASCAR Truck Series driver enjoy the best effort? 

Heim captured Stage 1 and led 79 or 134 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. The No. 11 Toyota pilot enters next weekend’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway as the new series leader, fronting Christian Eckes by seven points. 

Still, Kaden Honeycutt could argue that he had the better run, sans a slow pit stop during the final round of green-flag attempts. The rookie started P23 and placed career-best fourth.  

During his fourth start for Niece Motorsports, Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet battled Heim, until the lost seconds along pit road set him back two spots. 

It proved to be a learning experience. 

“That was my second green-flag stop ever,” Honeycutt told NASCAR.com. “I didn‘t make a whole lot of mistakes and was able to get in and out and still salvage a top five.” 

Honeycutt is a regular on the zMAX CARS Tour (late model stock and pro late model) and dirt late model racing. He’s also a highly rated NASCAR iRacing Road to Pro Series and eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competitor. 

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 race

Saturday

  • 10:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 race

Sunday

  • 4 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400 race

NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Entry List  

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.  

  • 1, Colby Howard, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota  
  • 2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet   
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet  
  • 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota  
  • 5, Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet,  
  • 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet  
  • 7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota  
  • 8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford  
  • 9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota  
  • 10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota  
  • 11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet   
  • 12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet  
  • 13, Mason Maggio, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford  
  • 14, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet  
  • 15, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet  
  • 16, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford  
  • 17, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford  
  • 18, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet  
  • 19, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet  
  • 20, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet  
  • 21, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet  
  • 22, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet  
  • 23, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota  
  • 24, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota  
  • 25, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford 
  • 26, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet  
  • 27, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet  
  • 28, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet  
  • 29, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford  
  • 30, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet  
  • 31, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford  
  • 32, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

