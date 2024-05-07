Corey Heim may have dominated the Heart of America 200 At Kansas Speedway last Saturday, but did the NASCAR Truck Series driver enjoy the best effort?

Heim captured Stage 1 and led 79 or 134 laps at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. The No. 11 Toyota pilot enters next weekend’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway as the new series leader, fronting Christian Eckes by seven points.

Still, Kaden Honeycutt could argue that he had the better run, sans a slow pit stop during the final round of green-flag attempts. The rookie started P23 and placed career-best fourth.

During his fourth start for Niece Motorsports, Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet battled Heim, until the lost seconds along pit road set him back two spots.

It proved to be a learning experience.

“That was my second green-flag stop ever,” Honeycutt told NASCAR.com. “I didn‘t make a whole lot of mistakes and was able to get in and out and still salvage a top five.”

Honeycutt is a regular on the zMAX CARS Tour (late model stock and pro late model) and dirt late model racing. He’s also a highly rated NASCAR iRacing Road to Pro Series and eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competitor.

P4 at Kansas. Man what a race we had for our 45 group. Ran up front all night and showed what we can do. Phil and the guys at @NieceMotorsport brought an amazing truck. Clean up my mistakes and come back better at Charlotte in a couple of weeks! Onto North Wilkesboro!👍🏻👊 pic.twitter.com/jZgYoaLRMw — Kaden Honeycutt (@KadenWHoneycutt) May 5, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Darlington Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 race

Saturday

10:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 race

Sunday

4 p.m.: Cup Series Goodyear 400 race

Gearing up for race day? Don’t forget to review the fan guide to stay up to date for #NASCARThrowback Weekend! Be sure to download the NASCAR Tracks app to access your tickets, race day info, and more! — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) May 2, 2024

NASCAR Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Colby Howard, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

5, Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet,

6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

13, Mason Maggio, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

14, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

15, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

16, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

17, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

18, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

19, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

20, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

21, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

22, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

23, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

24, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

25, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford

26, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

27, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

28, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

29, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

30, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

31, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

32, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

⏰ Don’t adjust your clocks, it is indeed HEIM TIME, once again ⏰ With his second win of the 2024 @NASCAR_Trucks season, @CoreyHeim_ shoots to the top of the #NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Grid. The bubble tightened at Kansas, as Dye is just one point out. pic.twitter.com/L8BdyB9akJ — TobyChristie.com (@TobyChristieCom) May 5, 2024