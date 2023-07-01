American tennis player Christopher Eubanks, better known as “Big Banks” won his first-ever ATP title on Saturday at the 2023 Mallorca Championships.

Big Banks, 27, turned professional in 2017 after spending three years at Georgia Tech, but it has taken a while for him to find his rhythm and game.

It seems to be coming together in 2023 as Eubanks climbed into the Top 100 ATP rankings for the first time at the Miami Open in March.

His ranking and his goals continue to soar as he now enters the Top 50 of the ATP rankings based on his performance in Mallorca.

Eubanks is a humble and well-spoken guy that tennis fans have grown to love because he also works part-time on the Tennis Channel.

He won his first ATP title against French tennis player Adrian Mannarino in straight sets.

Mannarino’s best surface is grass so this is a big statement win for Eubanks.

Watching veteran American players like Eubanks and Madison Keys (Eastbourne) win Wimbledon warmup tournaments days before Wimbledon 2023 begins is nothing short of awesome.

Next Stop Is Wimbledon For Eubanks

Eubanks will be riding high from his adrenaline and confidence after this week straight into Wimbledon 2023.

He opens Wimbledon with a first-round match against 29-year-old Brazilian Thiago Monteiro who has never advanced beyond the second round at Wimbledon.

His draw is a difficult one because it involves potential meetings with Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 1, 3, and 5 players in the world, in the latter rounds should he get himself into the second week.

Eubanks is a joy to watch on the court and on Tennis Channel so we wish him the best for a great fortnight at Wimbledon 2023.

Wimbledon begins on Monday, July 3, and television coverage can be found on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

