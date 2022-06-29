Andy Murray Doubles Chances to Win Wimbledon Skyrocket After Round 1

Andy Murray’s chances of winning Wimbledon have doubled to 2.44 percent after his opening round win against Jame Duckworth. While he is still a longshot to win Wimbledon after opening with +8000 odds, Murray’s Wimbledon odds have shortened to +4000 ahead of his Round 2 match against John Isner. With eight consecutive wins over Isner, Murray’s Wimbledon 2022 odds could be on the move once again, as he enters Round 2 as the betting favorite to advance.

Andy Murray’s Chances of Winning Wimbledon 2022

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev aren’t competing at Wimbledon 2022, which should have helped improve Murray’s chances at Wimbledon in 2022. Yet, the top tennis experts haven’t given Murray much of a chance to win at Wimbledon this year.

Still, that hasn’t stopped the Brit from making another deep run at the All England Club.

Despite winning Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, Murray was a longshot in 2022 with only a 1.23 percent chance of winning, according to the top online sportsbooks.

After defeating James Duckworth in the Wimbledon opener, Murray’s probability to win increased to 2.44 percent, an increase of nearly 100 percent.

While there is still a very competitive field at the All England Club, Murray finds himself as a favorite to advance to the third round against John Isner.

Check out the chart below to view how Murray’s chances of winning Wimbledon 2022 have changed since his Round 1 victory.

Murray’s Chances of Winning Wimbledon Implied Probability (%) Opening Round 1.23 After Round 1 2.44

Andy Murray Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Murray has had a few quiet seasons with his most recent wins being Dubai Open in 2017 and Antwerp in 2019. At Wimbledon last year, he reached Round 3 but lost in straight sets to Denis Shapovalov.

However, Murray holds up well on grass with a career record of 114-24. In 2022, Murray is 4-1 on grass and 12-0 after winning the first set. If Murray can get off to a hot start against Isner, he’ll be hard to put away.

For a quick breakdown of all of Andy Murray’s stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #52

#52 Age: 35

35 Country: Great Britain

Great Britain Height: 6’3”

6’3” Weight: 181lbs

181lbs Coach: Ivan Lendl

Ivan Lendl 2022 Season ATP wins: N/A

N/A Wimbledon Record: 59-11

59-11 Overall Grass Court Record: 114-24

114-24 Grand Slam Record: 193-50

Andy Murray Wimbledon Odds | Andy Murray Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

Murray opened with +8000 odds to win Wimbledon 2022 but that price has shortened to +4000 since he defeated Duckworth in four sets.

While he is the heavy favorite, Murray’s style will be a challenge for Isner in Round 2.

Isner likes to keep his points short but Murray’s defensive style and ability to extend rallies will make him tough to beat on grass. He keeps his balls low and has a knack for creating short or sharp angles off the wings.

Murray will be the betting favorite against Isner and thus a good pick to advance in Round 2.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

ATP Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Novak Djokovic -110 Rafael Nadal +800 Carlos Alcaraz +900 Stefanos Tsitsipas +3300 Andy Murray +4000

Why Andy Murray Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Andy Murray is set to face John Isner on center court in the second round at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Against Isner, Murray has dominated in the head-to-head matchups. He has eight wins paired with zero losses and is a nightmare matchup for the American. In those matches, Murray has only lost four sets across his eight wins.

If he can extend rallies against Isner and test his patience, it won’t be a surprise to see Murray advancing to Round 3.

That should set the Brit up for another deep Wimbledon run.

Murray is undefeated this season when getting off to a fast start, going 12-0 after winning the first set. He handles the pace well with the ability to redirect and manipulate points, which makes him dangerous when playing with the lead.

Murray has also gone 5-1 on grass this season and looks even more confident in front of the home crowd, making him a good bet to win it all once again at Wimbledon 2022.