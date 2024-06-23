Andy Murray has back surgery

One of the greatest British tennis players of all-time is not expected to be at Wimbledon this year. As a result, it is highly likely we will not see Andy Murray of Glasgow, Scotland, competing ever at Wimbledon again. The three-time men’s singles champion had an operation on a spinal cyst recently, and is projected to be out six weeks. That time frame would also make an appearance for Great Britain at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris also in jeopardy. Murray is expected to retire from professional tennis at the end of the calendar year.

When and how did the injury happen?

Murray withdrew from his second round match at the Queen’s Club against Australia’s Jordan Thompson on June 19 after receiving treatment on his hip and back. Murray has a history of hip injuries. At the time, Thompson was leading Murray 4-1.

Key win at Queen’s

Murray’s first round win at Queen’s on Tuesday had historical significance. In beating Alexei Popyrin of Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, he was participating in his 1000th ATP match. Murray became only the seventh player ever to play in 1000 ATP matches. The other six were Roger Federer of Switzerland (1526), Novak Djokovic of Serbia (1324), Rafael Nadal of Spain (1300), David Ferrer of Spain (1111), Fernando Verdasco of Spain (1006), and Richard Gasquet of France (1004).

Murray’s wins at Wimbledon

Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. Murray’s other grand slam title came at the United States Open in 2012. In the 2013 Wimbledon final, Murray defeated Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. 6-4. Then in the 2016 Wimbledon final, Murray beat Canada’s Milos Raonic, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

Murray in 2024

In 2024, Murray has played 18 ATP singles matches, and has a record of six wins and 12 losses. In addition to beating Popyrin, Murray has beaten Alexandre Muller of France 6-1, 7-6 in the first round of Qatar, 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the first round of Dubai, David Goffin of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of Indian Wells, 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of Miami, and Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina, 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of Miami.