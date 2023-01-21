The Kansas City Chiefs were first in the AFC meaning they received a bye week and an automatic spot in the NFL divisional round playoffs. While Andy Reid and the Chiefs waited to find out their next opponent, Reid has also been waiting for the opportunity to notch his 20th postseason win.

On Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Reid will be going for his 20th postseason win.

Reid Aims for 20th Postseason win

With no doubt, Reid is one of the game’s masterminds. In Kansas City, he led the Chiefs to four AFC Championships, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl title.

Reid currently has 19 postseason wins and he is third all-time among NFL head coaches. The Chiefs’ head coach only trails Tom Landry, who has 20, and Bill Belichick who leads with 31 postseason wins.

With a win over the Jaguars on Saturday, Reid will tie Landry for second most postseason wins. Reid also has an opportunity to tie Landry for most conference championships with 10. Only Belichick leads everyone with 13 AFC Championship games with the Patriots.

Reid Is Set To Take On A Familiar Face

Prior to the Chiefs, Reid was with the Philadelphia Eagles and led them to five NFC Championship games.

Reid is set to face a familiar face in the divisional round as Doug Pederson, head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars comes to town.

Pederson has almost a three-decade-long history with Reid stemming back to their days in Green Bay and coaching amongst each other in Philadelphia. In fact, Pederson even had a hand in building the Chiefs to what they are today.

The pair were on the same team for four seasons when Pederson was a player and seven seasons when Pederson was on the coaching staff.

As the two are set to meet in the divisional round, will Pederson have an edge to stop the dynamic offense in Kansas City?

Pederson credited Reid for help in his career earlier this week. Pederson was one of the more successful cases from Big Red’s coaching tree.

“I owe a lot to coach Reid and the things he taught me not only as a player, but I think as an assistant coach” said Pederson earlier this week. “When I became coordinator there in Kansas City, we spent so much time together in meetings and one-on-ones. Everything about him is about pouring himself into other people, and he did that with me and helped me prepare for my first job in Philadelphia, and that went a long way.”