The Los Angeles Angels acquired two third basemen in separate trades on the weekend. First, on Saturday, they picked up Eduardo Escobar of La Pica, Venezuela from the New York Mets for minor league pitchers Coleman Crow of Concord, Georgia, and Landon Marceaux of Metairie, Louisiana. Then on Sunday, the Angels received Mike Moustakas of Los Angeles, California from the Colorado Rockies for minor league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Eduardo Escobar

The Angels become Escobar’s sixth Major League Baseball team. He previously played for the Chicago White Sox (2011 to 2012), the Minnesota Twins (2012 to 2018), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2018 to 2021), the Milwaukee Brewers (2021), and the New York Mets (2022 to 2023).

In 2023 with the Mets, Escobar batted .236 with four home runs and 16 runs batted in. During 40 games, 110 at bats, and 120 plate appearances, he scored 15 runs and had 26 hits, three doubles, two triples, two stolen bases, eight walks, 45 total bases, one sacrifice fly, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .286, and a slugging percentage of .409. Both of Escobar’s sacrifices came in Mets wins. The sacrifice fly came in a 5-0 Mets win over the San Diego Padres on April 10, and the sacrifice bunt came in a 5-2 Mets win over the Padres on April 12.

Escobar was an All-Star with the Diamondbacks in 2021. That year he batted .253 with 28 home runs and 90 runs batted in with Arizona and Milwaukee. Two years earlier in 2019, Escobar led Major League Baseball with 10 triples.

Immediate impact with the Angels

Escobar has played two games with the Angels and already has four hits in eight at bats. He has three singles, one triple, one run batted in, one walk, and six total bases. Escobar’s batting average is .500, slugging percentage is .432, and on base percentage is .305.

Mike Moustakas

Moustakas is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He previously played with the Kansas City Royals (2011 to 2018), the Milwaukee Brewers (2018 to 2019), Cincinnati Reds (2020 to 2022), and the Colorado Rockies (2023). While with the Rockies in 2023, Moustakas batted .270 with four home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 47 games, 136 plate appearances, and 115 at bats, he has scored 21 runs and had 31 hits, seven doubles, 17 walks, three sacrifice flies, 50 total bases, an on base percentage of .360, and a slugging percentage of .435. Thrice Moustakas has been selected as an All-Star. He represented the Royals in 2015 and 2017, and the Brewers in 2019.

Why the moves?

The Angels determined it was necessary to make the deals because third baseman Gio Urshela is out for the rest of the regular season with a left pelvis fracture, and Anthony Rendon is on the injury list with a left wrist contusion. The Angels are at 42 wins and 37 losses, and are one game back of the Toronto Blue Jays for a wildcard spot in the American League.