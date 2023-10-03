Angels fire manager Phil Nevin

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Phil Nevin of Fullerton, California on Monday. The Angels had a disappointing record of 73 wins and 89 losses, and were 17 games back of the American League West champion Houston Astros in the division.

Replacing Joe Maddon

Nevin was initially hired to the Angels coaching staff as their third base coach for the 2022 Major League Baseball season on November 29, 2021. When the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on June 7, 2022, Kevin took over as the Angels interim general manager. Like this season, the Angels had a losing record with Nevin in charge as they had a record of 46 wins and 60 losses.

Playing in a tough division

There is no doubt the Angels were in tough this year because three of the teams in the American League West played high caliber baseball. The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are playoff bound following identical records of 90 wins and 72 losses. While, the Seattle Mariners were the best team in Major League Baseball this season that missed the playoffs, as they were at 88 wins and 74 losses.

Angels missed superstars

Not having the two superstars for an expended period of time this season did not help the Angels. Supersta outfielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey only played one game since July 3 because of a broken hand. Then the multi-positional phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan faced injuries to his elbow and oblique, which prevented him from being at 100% down the stretch.

Angels had lack of depth

After Trout and Ohtani, the Angels experienced lack of depth on their overall roster. Ohtani was the only player on the Angels this season to record in the double digits in pitching wins. From an offensive perspective, Trout and Ohtani were not the only Angels to deal with an injury. Anthony Rendon, Taylor Ward, Luis Rengifo and Gio Urshela also went on the 60-day disabled list.