Angels lose franchise high 14 straight games

The Los Angeles Angels are involved in a losing streak they would like to forget. On Wednesday, the Angels lost 1-0 to the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim for their 14th consecutive loss. That is a franchise high, beating the record of 13 losses, which occurred during the last 12 games of the 1988 Major League Baseball regular season and the season opener of the 1989 MLB season. The Philadelphia Phillies have the longest losing streak in Major League Baseball history at 23 games, which took place in 1961.

Franchise record-breaking loss

In the 14th straight loss, the Angels simply could not score a run in nine innings of action on Wednesday. Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi threw five shutout innings, and the Angels could not score a run on the four Red Sox relievers either. The lone Red Sox run was in the sixth inning thanks to a RBI double by Bobby Dalbec, which scored Alex Verdugo. The Angels were able to put together seven hits, but none of their baserunners could reach home.

Inside the 14-game losing streak

During the 14-game losing streak, the Angels have lost by a combined score of 85-40. The Angels do not have the best of pitching, but for them to score less than three runs a game during a 14-game stretch is unfathomable when you consider the team has so much offensive firepower. During the streak, the Angels lost one game to the Texas Rangers, three games to the Red Sox, and were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

With the 14-game losing streak, the Angels are now 27-31, and nine and a half games back of the American League West Division leading Houston Astros. The Angels’ current odds of winning the American League Central according to betonline.ag is +650.

Angels fired Joe Maddon

During the streak, the Angels fired manager Joe Maddon after another 1-0 Angels loss to the Red Sox on Monday. At the time of the firing, the Angels lost 12 straight games. The Angels third base coach Phil Nevin of Fullerton, California, has taken over as interim manager, but even he has lost his first two games as the Angels skipper. Nevin played 12 Major League seasons from 1995 to 2006 with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Anaheim Angels, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins. The corner infielder had a great 2001 season with San Diego, as he batted .306 with 41 home runs and 126 runs batted in.

