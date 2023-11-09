Angels name Ron Washington manager

The Los Angeles Angels have named Ron Washington of New Orleans, Louisiana as the new manager according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. This will be Washington’s second managerial job. He was previously the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014. At age 71, he becomes baseball’s oldest active manager.

Managerial Record with the Rangers

Washington had a record of 664 wins and 611 losses in 1275 games. For four consecutive seasons, he reached the 90-win plateau. In two seasons, the Rangers won the American League pennant and represented the junior circuit at two consecutive World Series. In 2010, the Rangers lost in five games to the San Francisco Giants, and in 2011, the Rangers lost in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals. According to Sports Illustrated, the reason why Washington resigned from the Rangers is because he had an affair. He also has had a cocaine addiction in the past.

Other coaching responsibilities

Washington worked in the minor leagues in the New York Mets organization for for five seasons (1991 to 1995) as a manager and coach. He then spent 11 seasons as the assistant coach with the Oakland Athletics as their first base coach, third base coach and infield coach from 1996 to 2006. After his managerial job with the Rangers, Washington returned to the Athletics in 2015, where he spent two seasons as the infield coach and third base coach. Since 2017, he has been the third base coach of the Atlanta Braves, and won a World Series in 2021. Ironically, Stephen Vogt of Visalia, California, who was named the manager of the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week, won a World Series as a catcher with the Braves in 2021.

Playing Career

Washington spent 10 seasons as an infielder as a player. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1977), the Minnesota Twins (1981 to 1986), the Baltimore Orioles (1987), the Cleveland Indians (1988), and the Houston Astros (1989). Washington batted .261 with 20 home runs and 146 runs batted in.