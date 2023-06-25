MLB News and Rumors

Angels set franchise records for most runs and hits in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
Mickey Moniak

The Los Angeles Angels set two significant franchise records on Saturday. In their 24-run victory over the Colorado Rockies by a score of 25-1, the Angels set a team record for most runs in a game (25) and hits in a game (28).

Previous Records

The Angels’s previous record for most runs in a game was 24, which was set in a 24-2 California Angels win over the Toronto Blue Jays on August 25, 1979. The Angels’s previous record for most hits in a game was 26, which was set in the 24-2 Angels win over the Blue Jays, and matched on June 20, 1980 in a 20-2 Angels win over the Boston Red Sox.

Who has the Major League Records?

The Major League record for most runs in a game belongs to the Chicago Colts in a 36-7 win over the Louisville Colonels on June 29, 1897. The Major League record for most hits in a game is 36, which was set by the Philadelphia Phillies in a 29-4 win over the Louisville Colonels.

Who led the Angels in runs and hits?

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak of Encinitas, California led the Angels with five runs scored and five hits. Angels first baseman Hunter Renfroe of Crystal Springs, Mississippi also had five hits. Four of Moniak’s hits were extra base hits. He had three doubles and one home run. Renfroe meanwhile had two doubles. Meanwhile, Angels shortstop David Fletcher of Orange, California led the Angels with five runs batted in.

Who also homered?

The Angels had five hone runs in the contest. In addition to Moniak’s dinger, Fletcher, center fielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey, second base Brandon Drury of Grants Pass, Oregon, and catcher Matt Thaiss of Jackson, New Jersey also homered for the Angels.

Second in the American League West

With the Angels’s win, and the 8-7 Houston Astros loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels moved into second place in the American League West. They are tied with the Blue Jays at 42 wins and 36 losses for the final wildcard spot in the American League.

 

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
