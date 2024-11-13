Angels sign catcher Travis d’Arnaud

The Los Angeles Angels have signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud of Long Beach, California on Tuesday according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. The terms of the deal are two years, and $12 million. d’Arnaud is the second player to have played for the Braves last season who is joining the Angels in 2025. The other is outfielder Jorge Soler of Havana, Cuba, who was traded for pitcher Griffin Canning on Halloween.

Fifth Major League franchise

d’Arnaud has previously played a dozen seasons of Major League Baseball. He was with the New York Mets from 2013 to 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019, the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, and the Atlanta Braves from 2020 to 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

d’Arnaud batted .238 with 15 home runs and 48 runs batted in. During 99 games, 307 at bats, and 341 plate appearances, d’Arnaud scored 40 runs, and had 73 hits, 16 doubles, one stolen base, 24 walks, 134 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .302, and a slugging percentage of .436. d’Arnaud’s stolen base came in a 6-3 Braves win over the San Diego Padres on July 14.

2020 National League Silver Slugger Award

Four years ago d’Arnaud won the National League Silver Slugger Award at catcher, his first year with the Braves. That season he batted .321 with nine home runs and 34 runs batted in. During 44 games, 165 at bats, and 184 plate appearances, d’Arnaud scored 19 runs and had 53 hits, eight doubles, one stolen base, 16 walks, 88 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .533. The sacrifice fly came in a 7-4 Braved win over the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2020, and the stolen base came in an 11-10 Braves win over the New York Mets on July 31, 2020.

2021 World Series champion

Three years ago d’Arnaud won a World Series with the Braves. Atlanta defeated the Houston Astros in six games. d’Arnaud batted .236 with two home runs and three runs batted in during the 2022 postseason. He had seven runs, 13 hits, one double, six walks, 20 total bases, an on base percentage of .311 and slugging percentage of .364. The double came in game three of the 2021 World Series, a 2-0 Braves win over the Astros.

2022 National League All-Star

d’Arnaud batted .268 with 18 home runs and 60 runs batted in. During 107 games, 396 at bats, and 426 plate appearances, he scored 61 runs, and had 106 hits, 25 doubles, one triple, 19 walks, 187 total bases, an on base percentage of .319, and a slugging percentage of .472.